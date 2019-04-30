In this April 9 photo, Republican 3rd congressional district candidates Jeff Moore, Greg Murphy, Michele Nix and Mike Payment wait their turn to answer questions as they attend a Republican forum at Currituck County Middle School in Barco, N.C. (Chris Day/AP)

Two physicians emerged from a crowded Republican primary in the race to succeed the late Rep. Walter B. Jones Jr. in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, setting up a decisive July 9 runoff for the GOP nomination.

The winner will face the Democratic former mayor of Greenville, N.C., and candidates from other parties in September.

Jones, a Republican, died at 76 on Feb. 10, prompting a special election in the rural eastern part of the state.

Tuesday’s primary was the first congressional election since last year’s midterms, and while the race for the reliably Republican seat has not attracted significant national attention, it has attracted six Democratic and 17 Republican candidates willing to run for the district’s first vacancy since 1986.

State Rep. Greg Murphy, a urologist, and Joan Perry, a pediatrician, emerged from the Republican primary, according to Associated Press projections. Neither won the 30 percent share needed to avoid the runoff, though Murphy came closest, with about 26 percent according to election-night returns.

Perry’s advancement, with about 16 percent, was a win for several national Republicans groups that backed her, including Winning for Women — an outfit hoping to augment the shrunken corps of 13 GOP women now serving in the House. Winning for Women and a super PAC affiliated with Susan B. Anthony List together spent neearly $300,000 in support of Perry.

Club for Growth Action, a influential national conservative group, spent $200,000 to support another woman in the race, Celeste Cairns, who was on track to receive less than 3 percent of the GOP vote.

Rebecca Schuller, the executive director of Winning for Women, said in a statement earlier this month that the group’s support for Perry was “our first opportunity to prove that Republicans are serious about playing in primaries to elect more women, and we look forward to continuing to lead this effort.”

Both Murphy and Perry have run squarely behind President Trump and his governing agenda.

Meanwhile, former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas won the Democratic nomination outright over five other candidates, including retired Marine colonel Richard Bew. Allen won more than half the vote in a district where Democrats face remote but not impossible odds.

The Cook Political Report rates the district as having a 12-point Republican lean. President Trump won the district by 24 points in 2016 over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Republican nominee chosen in July’s runoff will face Thomas, as well as candidates from the Constitution and Libertarian parties, in a Sept. 10 general election.

A separate and more closely watched race for North Carolina’s 9th district is set to kick off on May 14, where 10 Republicans are running for a seat that has been vacant since GOP Rep. Robert Pittenger left office in January.

Pittenger lost his primary last year to Mark Harris, a former Baptist pastor, who appeared to narrowly beat Democrat Dan McCready in the general election. But the state elections board refused to certify Harris’s election amid allegations of absentee ballot fraud perpetrated by a consultant employed by Harris’s campaign.

Hearings in February raised serious questions about whether Harris knew about the illicit methods used by the contractor, McRae Dowless, and the board voted unanimously to schedule new elections for the seat. Harris announced days later he would not run again, while McCready is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Should none of the Republicans win 30 percent in the May primary, the nominee will be chosen in a Sept. 10 runoff to face McCready in the Nov. 5 general election. The 9th district is more competitive for Democrats, with Trump winning a 12-point win there in 2016.

