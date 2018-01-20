Funding for the government expired at midnight on Jan. 20 after a short-term spending bill failed in the Senate. (Bastien Inzaurralde,Jordan Frasier/The Washington Post)

President Trump and senior lawmakers gave no clear sense Saturday of how they might resolve a government shutdown that began at midnight, the first time a furlough of federal employees has occurred under single party control of Congress and the White House.

Party leaders planned to continue talking on Saturday in the hope of finding a solution before the beginning of the workweek. But top House Republicans ruled out negotiating on a major Democratic priority — immigration policy — until the shutdown ends.

“Senate Democrats shut down this government, and now Senate Democrats need to open this government back up,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said in a midday speech.

Trump, who faced a shutdown on the first anniversary of his inauguration, canceled plans to visit his resort Palm Beach, Fla., for a weekend of celebrations. His scheduled trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this coming week was also up in the air, according to an aide.

As Saturday afternoon began, a proposal to fund the government for three weeks remained locked in its own stalemate. While House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that his caucus supports the idea from Senate Republicans, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said her members would not support it until the parties agree to “terms of engagement” on a longer-term spending plan to last the rest of the fiscal year.

As thousands of women gathered along the Mall in Washington to protest Trump’s first year in office, Pelosi stood at a news conference pointing at a poster of the president’s tweet from last May calling for a “good shutdown.”

“Happy Anniversary, Mr. President,” Pelosi said. “Your wish came true. You want to shut down? The shutdown is all yours.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) — who tried reaching a last-minute agreement with Trump on Friday as he has quickly become the focus of the GOP’s attacks — blasted the president’s negotiating style.

“Negotiating with President Trump is like negotiating with Jell-O: It’s next to impossible,” he said.

Trump began the day by tweeting that “Democrats wanted to give me a nice present” on the anniversary of his inauguration.

In a separate tweet, he blamed Democrats for “holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen!”

Funding for government lapsed early Saturday morning, as a short term spending bill stalled in the Senate. Lawmakers have been busy pointing fingers at who's to blame for the impasse. (Jenny Starrs/The Washington Post)

Later, Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) spoke by telephone, according to White House legislative affairs director Marc Short.

“We’ll reopen negotiations as soon as they reopen the government,” Short said of disagreements with Democrats, adding that the White House also supports a GOP proposal to reopen the government through Feb. 8 to allow negotiations to continue.

One person in touch with the White House and close to Trump said that the president’s inner circle increasingly believes that a bill funding the government through Feb. 8 has the votes to pass, but no one believes such a proposal is ready for a vote this weekend. Ongoing discussions signal that there is interest from both parties to make it happen, the person said.

During a private morning meeting, Ryan told members, many of them dressed in casual weekend garb, to not go home and to stick close.

Republicans also agreed to convene the Rules Committee later Saturday to consider a provision allowing the House to consider immediately any bill that passes the Senate on the same day — faster than the usual couple days it can take to process. That way, if there is a Senate agreement to a new short-term bill funding the government, the House could act immediately and reopen the government in a few hours.

Ryan’s caucus appeared strongly unified, believing that the blame is falling squarely on Democratic senators. It’s a major reversal from the first hours of the 2013 shutdown, when establishment Republicans were furious at the right wing of the caucus for driving them into a shutdown against the Obama White House over the bid to defund the Affordable Care Act.

But Republican demands to reopen the government before restarting immigration talks could quickly become yet another point of disagreement — and potentially prolong the shutdown.

“We are not getting into an immigration discussion today or tomorrow, as long as the government is shut down,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, a bloc of conservative lawmakers.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.), a lead advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, countered that the spending dispute could be quickly resolved if Republicans hold votes on immigration legislation.

“At this point I’m not supporting any [short-term spending bill] that doesn’t include a fix” to immigration policy, Gutierrez said. “If that fix includes a wall, I’m ready.”

Most moderate House Republicans did not bolt from the leadership’s position Saturday, even as they urged both parties to come together and forge a bipartisan plan to protect dreamers from deportation.

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) said he spoke up at morning House GOP Conference meeting and told his colleagues that once the showdown ends, Republicans must address the fate of young immigrant “dreamers” in “very short order.”

“It’s really unfair to these young people,” said MacArthur, who faces a difficult reelection race, recounting his pitch. “I reminded us, we own this, too — DACA,” he said, using the abbreviation for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Trump announced in September that DACA will end on March 5 and called on Congress to enact a permanent solution — a key sticking point in the ongoing spending talks.

Other Republicans fretted that the party will face intense pressure from voters given that it has total control of Washington.

“We all know what has to happen here. We all need a budget agreement, and you’re not going to get a budget agreement until there’s an agreement on DACA and border security,” said Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.). “We also have to come to a realization that a bipartisan DACA agreement is not going to secure a majority of the majority in the House, so my leadership is going to have to allow a vote on that.”

Earlier Saturday in the House gym, members said Ryan’s mood was calm, with him going about his usual workout and conversations without signaling any panic about the political challenges ahead. “Steady, reassuring, but not saying too much about what’s next, at least before the meeting,” one person said.

Meanwhile, members wondered if the lack of fresh towels stacked in the gym was a consequence of the shutdown, though, they weren’t quite sure if that was the reason for the shortage.

In 10 days, Trump is due to deliver his first State of the Union address. Democrats were convinced Saturday that it the optics of the president trying to speak about his accomplishments in the midst of a government shutdown would be devastating for the GOP — though they would not go so far as to claim that was any incentive for holding firm in their bargaining position.

“It’d be a terribly embarrassing moment for him — the government would be shut down when he’s supposed to be talking about how he’s going to run the government for the next year,” said Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) “That’s the least of our concerns, whether he’s embarrassed or not.”

Republicans, however, were mixed. Some of Trump’s most ardent supporters were sure that if a shutdown is still underway, he would successfully use the nationally-televised speech to pound Democrats for failing to make a deal. But others said if the shutdown is not resolved by the State of the Union, Trump he should reschedule the speech.

“It’s a horrible setting for the State of the Union, there’s no doubt about that,” said Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), noting that he “would argue to delay the State of the Union” if the government is still in a shutdown.

“At a State of the Union you can’t talk about your accomplishments and your view for the future if the focus is on something so intense,” Stewart said. “I really will be surprised though if that’s where we are in 10 days.”

But Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), one of Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress, said that “the Democrats would be in full, outright panic mode that the nation is tuned in to watch President Trump deliver a speech where every other sentence speaks to the Senate shutdown.”

“If the president comes here and does a State of the Union, every other word is going to be “the Schumer shutdown,’” Collins said.

“Schumer Shutdown” is the preferred moniker of senior GOP leaders, who have been repeating the phrase since the hours leading up to the shutdown.

But as they left the Saturday party huddle, some House Republicans privately groused that the message of Schumer being responsible for the shutdown may not resonate as much as they hope. One Republican lawmaker said his constituents “barely know who Schumer is” and said he was troubled that Trump’s name was trending higher on social media posts about the shutdown.

Still, “We want ‘Schumer shutdown’ to catch on,” the lawmaker said.

With Trump and lawmakers still at an impasse, Americans began to feel the effects of the shutdown early Saturday.

A Twitter account for the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in New York said both sites are closed “Due to a Lapse in Appropriations. Effective immediately and until further notice.” Visitors were urged to visit a website for ticket refunds.

At Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, tourists can enter the visitors center but cannot access the iconic Liberty Bell, locked away in a separate exhibit hall.

Saturday morning, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tweeted out several photos of himself visiting with workers and tourists on the Mall in Washington, in which he said he was “Ensuring our @NatlParkService parks are as accessible as possible.” One photo showed him posing with a couple of department employees “heading out for final trash pickup” in advance of Saturday’s Women’s March.

In an email, department spokeswoman Heather Swift said that Interior workers “are able to come in for four hours. After that, we have reached an agreement that the City of D.C. will manage trash pickup” on the Mall.

While the military does not cease operations during a shutdown, service members will not be paid unless Congress specifically authorizes it. Early Saturday, senators rejected a proposal from Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) to keep paying troops during the impasse and allow most civilian Defense Department employees to keep working.

Usually, Congress quickly votes after a shutdown ends to pay service members and federal employees not compensated during the lapse in funding.

Juliet Eilperin contributed to this report.

