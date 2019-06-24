Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a news conference announcing college affordability legislation on Capitol Hill on Monday. Ocasio-Cortez is opposing House Democratic legislation that would deliver $4.5 billion to address the southern border crisis. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

Anger among liberals over the Trump administration’s treatment of migrant children at detention centers cast doubt Monday on whether Congress would be able to pass emergency aid to address a humanitarian crisis at the southern border before lawmakers leave Washington on Thursday for a week-long recess.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called a meeting Monday evening with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — two groups that had expressed concerns about delivering additional funding to the Trump administration without significant guardrails.

Going into the meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) attacked the idea that Congress would provide billions of dollars in more funding to house unaccompanied children apprehended at the border. She cited numerous recent reports detailing poor conditions at U.S. facilities.

“That’s not due to a lack of resources, that’s due to a desire — an active desire by this administration to hurt kids,” she said. “We need to stop funding the detention of children under any and all circumstances.”

Other Democrats have struck a more measured tone, with appropriators proposing $4.5 billion in funding to fund various programs to address the border crisis, including nearly $1 billion for facilities, food, water and other humanitarian items and another $886 million for housing children outside shelters.

“We cannot allow our anger at this president to blind us to the horrific conditions at facilities along the border as the agencies run out of money,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) said in prepared remarks to be delivered to the House Rules Committee on Monday.

Exiting the meeting before its conclusion Monday, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) said the situation was “truly an emergency” and that lawmakers are running out of time to address it. The Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for caring for unaccompanied children who arrive at the border, said it will exhaust its funding at the end of the month.

“Are there things I would like to change? Absolutely,” said Escobar, who represents a border district. “But we have a real crisis, and the reason why kids in [U.S. Customs and Border Patrol] custody are in dealing with such terrible conditions is because they’re running out of money. And we need to get that money.”

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) said he was inclined to back Lowey’s bill but acknowledged an intense internal debate among Democrats.

“I hate that saying, but in this particular situation, I pray that the perfect is not the enemy of the good,” he said. “We’ve got lives at stake; we’ve got the United States of America that has been looked at by the rest of the world as the gold standard . . . for how to treat human beings, especially when they’re fleeing violence and death. And I don’t think we should compromise that at all.”

Democrats will need a strong consensus among their 235 members to pass the bill. If all 435 members are present and voting, Democrats can afford no more than 17 defections.

House Democratic aides, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that party leaders left Washington on Friday believing they had reached an agreement that would pass muster with both the Hispanic and Progressive caucuses. But President Trump’s plan to proceed with deportations cast a shadow over the plan to pass the bill, and his decision Saturday to delay — not cancel — those deportations cast a cloud over action on the border funding bill.

Ocasio-Cortez and three other hard-left Democrats issued a statement Saturday insisting that they could not support the legislation, saying that it “continues to support a fundamentally cruel and broken immigration system.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Monday evening that Republicans would not support the House bill but could instead support a bipartisan bill that emerged from a Senate committee last week. If House Democrats are unable to agree on their own legislation, giving them legislation to force further changes, Pelosi could be forced to hold a vote on the Senate bill — passing it with some Republican votes.

“The Senate bill is the bipartisan bill,” McCarthy said.

