House Democratic leaders were working Wednesday to defuse efforts to censure Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) for racial comments because of concerns that it might set a dangerous precedent for policing members’ speech.

Censure is the most serious sanction for a House member short of expulsion, and it has been imposed only six times in the past 100 years. Prompted by King’s recent comments to the New York Times questioning the offensiveness of the terms “white nationalism” and “white supremacy,” the House adopted a resolution condemning that hatred Tuesday.

But two Democrats, Reps. Bobby L. Rush (Ill.) and Tim Ryan (Ohio), are looking to go further by censuring King as soon as Wednesday afternoon. While many Democrats would be expected to vote for those measures, party leaders are indicating that they might overreach and open Democrats to Republican attacks.

One option under strong consideration, according to multiple Democratic aides, would be to refer the censure proposals to the House Ethics Committee, which could bottle up the effort indefinitely.

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), who introduced the disapproval measure that passed Tuesday, noted that King made his statements to the news media, not during House proceedings, and said he is speaking to Rush and Ryan about averting a censure vote.

“I don’t know that it’s a good thing for us to talk about censure for things that are done outside of the business of the House of Representatives,” said Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American congressional leader. “We should be very, very careful about doing anything that constrains, or seems to constrain, speech.”



Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 20, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

By doing so, you “open the window for anybody to attack speech, no matter if it’s Democrats or Republicans,” he added in a subsequent interview.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) also told reporters Tuesday he was concerned that censuring King might touch off a partisan tit-for-tat, but he also left open the possibility that he might vote for such a measure. Clyburn, too, said he would probably vote for a censure based on his personal views while opposing a vote based on his perspective as a House leader.

Besides the disapproval resolution passed Tuesday, King has also suffered the loss of his committee assignments, including senior posts on the Agriculture and Judiciary panels, after Republican leaders voted Monday not to seat him as punishment for his remarks. He also faces a 2020 primary challenge from a prominent state senator in his district, and several Iowa newspapers have called on him to resign in editorials.

Still, Rush and Ryan told reporters Tuesday that they would press on with censure. Aides to both lawmakers acknowledged ongoing discussions with party leaders Wednesday but said they had no plans to change course.

Asked whether a censure measure could pass, Clyburn said, “Oh, yeah, it would pass.”

King said his comments to the Times — “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” — were taken out of context. But he has not denied saying those words.

He was defiant in an interview with a conservative talk radio host Tuesday night, criticizing the Republican leaders who moved to sanction him and declaring that he would not resign: “What are they gonna do next? After they get done telling me to resign, they’ll realize that’s not going to happen.”

Conservative commentators and a handful of GOP lawmakers have pointed to Democratic utterances that they think are worthy of opprobrium similar to that directed at King. Some have pointed at the recorded comments of freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) about President Trump, pledging to “impeach the motherf-----” at a private event this month.

Since the modern House Ethics committee was formed in 1967, five lawmakers have been censured — each of them after extensive investigations by that panel. None of those instances involved a matter of offensive speech but instead dealt with various forms of official misconduct, ranging from financial misdeeds to sexual affairs with House pages.

Censure of King has at least some bipartisan support. Ryan’s resolution is co-sponsored by GOP members David P. Joyce (Ohio) and Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), as well as Democrats Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), David Loebsack (Iowa) and Kathleen Rice (N.Y.).

