Clinging to what is effectively a four-seat margin, Democrats cannot afford to just play defense in next year’s midterm elections and instead must win back some of their lost territory. And both Democratic and Republican strategists agree that luring back defeated incumbents like Rose — who earned a Purple Heart during his Army service in Afghanistan — is the best option for Pelosi.
Yet so far, just Harley Rouda (D-Calif.), who lost by a little more than 8,000 votes, has announced plans to run for the House next year out of that group.
Four of those defeated incumbents took jobs in the Biden administration, with only Rose making clear his stint was temporary. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.), Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) and Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.) have all landed sub-cabinet-level posts in the Pentagon, National Space Council and Agriculture Department, respectively.
At least one defeated member of the class of 2018, Joe Cunningham, has decided to run for higher office, undertaking a long-shot campaign for governor. And others are sitting on the sidelines as their old colleagues pine for their return to the political playing field.
“These are people who are living their values, finding their way to serve, and the door is wide open,” Rep. Sean Maloney (N.Y.), chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said of ex-lawmakers such as Rose and Cisneros.
Maloney predicted “several” of the 13 incumbents that lost last year will eventually decide to run. Senior Democrats are giving them time to make their decision because of the decennial redrawing of House districts; it’s harder to launch a campaign without a clear idea of which voters you have to charm.
“It’s very early, and it’s a redistricting cycle, and everyone — understandably, in many cases — will take a wait-and-see approach until there are new lines,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), a top lieutenant in Pelosi’s leadership team and potential successor to the 81-year-old speaker. “Because otherwise, it’s almost impossible to figure out the electoral terrain you will confront.”
Republicans are sending early warnings that, should these Democrats decide to run again, they will face a similar barrage of attacks linking them to “defund the police” ideas pushed by far-left activists that were never embraced by those swing-district Democrats.
“After losing in 2020, the last thing former Democrat members want to do is run in this environment where they will be forced to defend House Democrats’ toxic socialist agenda that has led to rising inflation, skyrocketing crime and a crisis along our southern border,” said Michael McAdams, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Republicans already have candidates lined up in more than 340 of the 435 House districts, but most importantly, the NRCC has coaxed nine candidates from last year who lost by 5 percentage points or less to launch rematch bids for the midterms.
Maloney said each party will struggle with recruiting until the congressional maps get clarity, which might not come until early next year in some states. Republicans’ early recruiting successes could be diminished, given that they don’t yet know the contours of the districts that their prize recruits must win.
“This is tough for both of us,” he said.
House Democrats are also facing an issue of higher ambition among its newer members. Reps. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) and Val Demings (D-Fla.), both first elected in 2016, are leaving to run for governor and senator, respectively, in a state where the GOP-dominated state legislature will try to make those districts more Republican-leaning.
Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) said Thursday he will announce his plans — whether to run for the Senate — during the traditional August recess, which would leave behind a seat he won by 10,000 votes last year.
That’s why Democrats would feel better if more of those who narrowly lost last year would run again, given their already high name recognition and fundraising prowess.
Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.), who won a tough race against Rep. Claudia Tenney (R) in 2018 only to lose a rematch last year by 109 votes, actually put the wheels in motion to run again next year. Then late last month, he declared himself exhausted from those two grueling races, ruling out a third straight battle against Tenney as he just wants to see his family grow up.
“I’ve missed a lot,” Brindisi said.
Democrats have mixed emotions about Biden administration officials doling out jobs to these recently defeated lawmakers.
“These former members are incredibly talented public servants who will be assets to the administration and assets if they choose to run for their old seats in the House,” Jeffries said.
These administration posts will only broaden their resumes for future runs for office, Maloney said.
The question is whether someone like Cisneros wants to launch another campaign or if he prefers to settle in to his role as undersecretary of defense for readiness, following his April nomination.
In 2018, the Navy veteran narrowly won an Orange County district that had been in GOP hands for decades, but narrowly lost a rematch last year to Rep. Young Kim (R).
Democrats are privately hopeful that Rose can be further enticed into the 2022 race by a redrawing of his district that could take the Staten Island-anchored seat and add a chunk of more liberal voters, possibly from Manhattan.
Since late January, Rose has served as a senior adviser to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on matters related to the coronavirus in the military.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Rose boasted that 68 percent of active-duty soldiers had received at least the first vaccine dose.
“It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to serve among the men and women in this department. I look forward to supporting whatever they do in the future, as I will be moving on from my post,” he told reporters.
For Maloney, Rose has bolstered his credentials by again serving in the military, something that will only help if he should decide to run for office again.
“I would feel a lot worse if they were working on Wall Street,” Maloney said.
