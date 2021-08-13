Biden is seeking passage of the two bills in tandem as he tries to strike a balance between both wings of his party at a time when Democrats hold very narrow advantages in both chambers.
“Some have suggested that we hold off on considering the Senate infrastructure bill for months — until the (budget) reconciliation process is completed. We disagree,” said the letter from moderates, dated Thursday. “With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at stake, we simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this once-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package. It’s time to get shovels in the ground and people to work.”
The letter, first reported by Punchbowl News, is signed by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Carolyn Bourdeaux (Ga.), Filemon Vela (Texas), Jared Golden (Maine), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Ed Case (Hawaii), Jim Costa (Calif.) and Kurt Schrader (Ore.).
Because of the thin Democratic majority in her chamber, Pelosi can only afford to lose three votes from her party and still pass the budget resolution.
The budget resolution opens the door to significant overhauls in health care, education, immigration and the tax code as Democrats aim to leverage their power in Washington to deliver on Biden’s broader economic agenda.
The infrastructure package is a $1.2 trillion proposal to improve the country’s roads, bridges, pipelines, ports and Internet connections.
Nineteen Senate Republicans joined with Democrats on Tuesday to adopt that plan.
But Republicans are strongly opposed to the $3.5 trillion budget, which opens the door to a vast expansion of federal social safety-net programs.
Democrats hope to finance the latter collection of spending through tax increases on corporations and wealthy families, unwinding the cuts enacted under President Donald Trump.
Democrats in the Senate are facing similar divisions as they wrestle with how to proceed on enacting both pieces of Biden’s agenda.
“The country is clamoring for infrastructure investment and commonsense, bipartisan solutions,” the House moderates say in their letter. “This legislation does both, and will help us compete with China and others in the global economy. There is a reason why the bipartisan bill has the strong support of groups ranging from the AFL-CIO to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.”