By Friday morning, Pelosi had not signaled any change in plans — and some party aides appeared to cast doubt on any chance that she might. One senior Democrat, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the party’s thinking, said there are dozens of lawmakers who would vote against the bipartisan infrastructure deal if the speaker moves to that proposal first. Privately, though, moderates grouse that there may be votes to gain among Republicans, given the fact that 19 GOP lawmakers joined with Democrats in the Senate in passing the infrastructure bill this week.