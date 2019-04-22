FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens during the confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

The Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena Monday ordering former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify before the panel next month and hand over documents and records pertaining to federal investigations of President Trump, his finances, his campaign, and charges he sought to obstruct justice.

“The special counsel’s report, even in redacted form, outlines substantial evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction and other abuses,” Judiciary panel chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement, calling McGahn “a critical witness to many of the allege instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report.”

“His testimony will help shed further light on the president’s attacks on the rule of law, and his attempts to cover up those actions by lying to the American people and requesting others do the same,” Nadler continued.

McGahn is the first former White House employee to receive a subpoena for congressional testimony in the wake of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s redacted report being released to the public. Last week, the Judiciary Committee also issued a subpoena for the full report, absent redactions, to the Justice Department.

According to the subpoena, Nadler wants McGahn to produce the requested documents and records by May 7, and testify before the panel on May 21.

Read more at PowerPost