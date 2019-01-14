Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell became the highest-ranking Republican to speak out against Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) following his racially charged comments, saying that there is ‘no place in the Republican Party, the Congress or the country for an ideology of racial supremacy of any kind.”

McConnell made his statement Monday as three House Democrats, including the No. 3 Democratic leader, announced plans to try to sanction King for his statements.

“I have no tolerance for such positions and those who espouse these views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms,” McConnell said in a written statement to The Washington Post. “Rep. King’s statements are unwelcome and unworthy of his elected position. If he doesn’t understand why ‘white supremacy’ is offensive, he should find another line of work.”

[A brief guide to Steve King’s ‘long history of racist statements’]

Three House Democrats said they would introduce measures disapproving of King, an escalation in the response to King’s frequent controversies.

Reps. Bobby L. Rush (Ill.) and Tim Ryan (Ohio) said the House should censure King and separately filed resolutions to do so. Censure is a rarely invoked punishment for conduct bringing dishonor on the House, the most serious punishment that can be levied on one of its members short of expulsion.

And House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he would introduce a measure less serious than censure but one that would strongly reproach King.

Clyburn said he was moved to act in part by Tuesday’s 90th anniversary of the birth of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I call this a tale of two Kings,” he said, adding, “We’ve got to break our silence on these kinds of things.”

The most recent controversy was touched off when King asked in a New York Times interview published last week, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

It followed a long string of remarks disparaging of immigrants and minorities, as well as a seeming embrace of far-right foreign politicians and parties that have been openly hostile to those same groups.

“His rabid racism continues to stain and embarrass this body and the years of deliberate silence from Republicans have only emboldened his ignorant and immoral behavior and empowered those who emulate him,” Rush said of Steve King in a written statement. “My resolution to censure Representative King sends a clear message to the American people — this Congress will not turn a blind eye to his repugnant and racist behavior.”

A censure resolution drafted by Ryan that denounces King’s comments as “legitimiz[ing] White supremacy and White nationalism as acceptable in today’s society” and “abhorrent to the founding principles of our Nation” will be filed Monday, a spokesman said.

Shortly before the November election, King lashed out at the media after The Washington Post reported that he had met with members of a far-right Austrian party with historical Nazi ties after flying to Europe for a trip financed by a Holocaust memorial group.

This time, more Republicans than ever are speaking out against King, and last week a prominent state senator announced he would seek to unseat King in the 2020 Republican primary.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on CBS’s “Face The Nation” Sunday that he planned to meet with King on Monday and that “action will be taken.”

“I’m having a serious conversation with Congressman Steve King on his future and role in the Republican Party,” he said.

King is a figure of prominence in the House GOP, not only due to the controversies he has stoked but also as a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, a leader in opposing legalized abortion and chairman of the Conservative Opportunity Society, an internal caucus of right-wing House Republicans that meets regularly.

After the Times interview was published, King issued a statement trying to clean up the controversy and later spoke on the House floor to say that he had made a “freshman mistake” by taking a reporter’s call and that the comments were “snippets” taken out of context of a large conversation.

That conversation, he said, was about “how did that language get injected into our political dialog? Who does that? How does it get done?”

But members of both parties have become increasingly weary of the repeated cycle of offense and outrage surrounding King. Among those speaking out against King this time include Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the most prominent black Republican in Congress.

Also Monday, the leader of the Anti-Defamation League called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and McCarthy to censure King and remove him as the top Republican on a House Judiciary subcommittee.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the group’s chief executive and national director, said in a letter to the House leaders that it was the second time that he had made such a request.

“When it comes to Rep. King, we are beyond substantive disagreements. Rep. King has brought dishonor onto the House of Representatives,” Greenblatt wrote. By censuring King, he added, “you will make clear that his actions were deeply offensive, wrong, and that the U.S. House of Representatives will not tolerate anti-Semitism or bigotry in any form.”

Democratic leaders, managing a House majority, have been cautious in their comments on King. Censures of House members in the recent past have been done on a largely bipartisan basis following extensive investigations by the House Ethics Committee.

Pelosi said Friday “there’s interest in doing something” about King but declined to discuss specifics.

The last censure took place in 2010, under Pelosi’s first speakership, when Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-N.Y.) was rebuked on a 333-to-79 vote for financial misdeeds. Seventy-seven Democrats and two Republicans opposed censure.

Rush said a serious response was warranted by King’s repeated statements: “The U.S. Congress cannot be a platform for Steve King and those of his ilk. From Charleston to Charlottesville to Chicago to California, there is no home for this behavior, especially the floor of the United States House of Representatives.”

“Anything short of censure,” he added, “would be shallow.”

