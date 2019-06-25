House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrives at the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. House Democrats are poised to pass a $4.5 billion emergency aid bill to address the humanitarian crisis at the southern border. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

House Democrats said they are on track to pass a $4.5 billion emergency border aid bill Tuesday evening, one containing new provisions for the treatment of migrant children in U.S. custody amid widespread anger at President Trump’s handling of the burgeoning crisis.

The planned vote follows a flurry of last-minute negotiations among Democrats who said they have been horrified by reports of poor conditions at overcrowded U.S. Customs and Border Control facilities where unaccompanied children have been kept pending transfer to more humane facilities. Should it pass, it would set up a high-stakes negotiation with Trump and Senate Republicans to deliver aid days before a looming deadline.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) unveiled changes to the bill Tuesday morning that would require CBP to establish new health and safety standards for migrants in its custody, as well as protocols for dealing with migrant surges, within 30 days. The changes would also limit children’s stays at so-called “influx shelters” utilized by the Department of Health and Human Services to no more than 90 days and require the department to report to Congress on their use.

Lawmakers leaving a House Democratic Caucus meeting Tuesday morning said they were inclined to support the bill after being briefed on the changes by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“We’ve had some very positive changes, and I think that people understand what’s at stake for these children,” said Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.), vice chairwoman of the Democratic Caucus and a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which had pushed for changes Monday. “It comes down to a simple message: How can we best save lives and make sure these children get the care that they deserve? And so I think we’re going to have a good vote.”

Tuesday’s House vote is not expected to garner significant Republican support. House GOP leaders criticized the Democratic bill Tuesday and said they favor a competing bipartisan bill that passed the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Should House Democrats pass their bill Tuesday, the two chambers would have only two days to spare before lawmakers are set to leave Washington for a week-long holiday recess. The Department of Health and Human Services has warned Congress that it will exhaust its funding for housing migrant children at the end of the month — a scenario that would impede efforts to move them out of Border Patrol facilities.

The Senate is poised to vote this week on their own version of a bipartisan, $4.6 billion emergency spending bill. The measure includes $2.88 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to address the large numbers of unaccompanied children arriving at the border. Through May, nearly 51,000 children have been referred to HHS since the fiscal year began in October, an increase of almost 60 percent compared with the same period last year.

Democrats said the Senate measure also ensures that information obtained from potential sponsors of unaccompanied children would not be used in immigration enforcement activities. The concern is that unauthorized immigrants already in the United States who are related to children arriving at the border are afraid to come forward because they don’t want to end up getting deported.

[Senate committee overwhelmingly approves $4.6 billion in emergency border spending]

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that Democrats were “playing politics” with the border aid and called on Pelosi to put the Senate bill to a vote. “Do not wait till Thursday to say, it’s too late,” he said.

Inside the closed-door Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday, Pelosi characterized a vote against the House bill as “a vote for Donald Trump and his inhumane, outside-the-circle of civilized attitude toward the children,” according to notes taken by an aide present in the room who was not authorized to comment publicly.

“The stronger the vote, the bigger the message to the Senate,” she said, adding: “Think about children being in their parents’ arms. Think about what our values are as a country, and not about each of us.”

Pelosi asked the members in the room if anyone had a problem with the bill. She was met with silence, according to the aide’s notes.

She told reporters afterward that the Democratic bill represented “a very strong first step for us, for the children.” Other Democrats said additional bills could be drafted to address humanitarian conditions at the border, but only the supplemental funding bill is expected to pass into law in the near future.

“It’s like every bill we pass: It’s not perfect, but it’s a good bill, and I think most think it’s preferable to the Senate bill, although the Senate bill is not a bad bill either,” said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.).

Dozens of Democrats spent more than two hours in Pelosi’s office Monday night debating how to amend the bill to address the growing concerns about the conditions in Border Patrol facilities, as well as the difficulties the Trump administration has experienced in transferring migrants out of Border Patrol custody into HHS facilities or family homes in the U.S.

The backdrop is not only the humanitarian concerns about the surging numbers of migrants but also Trump’s threats — delayed but not canceled Saturday — to begin a mass deportation of illegal immigrant families. Democratic lawmakers expressed concerns about passing a border aid bill that would not address both of those issues.

[Trump says he will put deportation efforts on hold temporarily]

A group of hard-left Democrats including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) came out Saturday against providing any funding that could be used to detain migrant children and potentially conduct deportations. Their rhetoric threatened to derail support for the bill, particular among members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus — two groups with outsize influence.

But leaving Tuesday morning’s meeting, several lawmakers affiliated with those groups said they were inclined back Pelosi to improve their negotiating stance with the GOP-led Senate and President Trump.

“I feel much better about it today,” said Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.), a Congressional Hispanic Caucus member who said she was particularly pleased to see the 90-day time limit. “ We didn’t have that before, and to me, that was critical.”

Emily Davies, Hailey Fuchs, Paul Kane and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.

Read more at PowerPost