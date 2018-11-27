House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stands following an Election Day news conference at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington on Nov. 6. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The votes seem like they should be easy: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) has no formal opponent for House speaker and her top deputies also are running unopposed.

But picking leaders is expected to take House Democrats at least one full day this week as they meet for caucus elections ahead of taking the majority next year.

The stakes are high as House Democrats prepare to challenge President Trump and present a counterpoint for voters ahead of the 2020 elections. The Democratic leaders elected this week will play a critical role as representatives of the party, in addition to shaping the House’s agenda and keeping members in line at key political moments.

Voting is expected to begin Wednesday morning to fill roughly a dozen leadership positions, from speaker to a job reserved for a junior lawmaker.

It was unclear on Tuesday whether the meeting would include a vote on chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats. One candidate, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), requested a delay after he was hospitalized on Monday for a bacterial infection.

The elections will take place as part of an extended meeting of the House Democratic Caucus on Capitol Hill that might not conclude until Thursday. The outgoing Democratic Caucus chair, Rep. Joseph Crowley (N.Y.), will run the program, at least at first.

Regardless of when voting begins, the Democrats are in for a long day or two.

The meeting will begin with votes on proposed rule changes for the caucus. This part of the program could be shortened if lawmakers decide to adopt temporary rules and delay discussion of major changes.

Next will be a vote on the new caucus chair. Reps. Barbara Lee (Calif.) and Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) are running to replace Crowley, who was ousted in a primary this summer. Lee and Jeffries are both members of the Congressional Black Caucus, and their contest is expected to be close.

Crowley will oversee the vote, which could be his last major action as the outgoing chair; after the winner is declared, that person may lead the rest of the meeting if they wish.

The caucus plans to announce each result on social media. Lawmakers have been advised not to take photos or recordings and reporters are not allowed inside the room.

Votes for other leadership positions will follow by order of the most high stakes — speaker, majority leader, majority whip and so on.

Eleven minutes is allotted for each candidate or their supporters to speak. After that, the result in uncontested races can be determined by unanimous consent unless someone objects; in that case, voting takes place by secret ballot, with the candidate’s name preprinted along with a blank space for write-in candidates.

Voting by ballot can take 45 to 50 minutes. Counting is done by talliers who are designated by the candidates.

Races for the top four leadership positions are uncontested, with Pelosi (Calif.) seeking the nomination for speaker, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (Md.) to be majority leader, Rep. James E. Clyburn (S.C.) to be majority whip and Rep. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.) to be assistant Democratic leader.

If nominated, Pelosi would then face a vote of the full House when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3. If all members are present and voting, she would need 218 votes to reclaim the gavel. She has faced more than a dozen Democratic opponents who have called for new leadership but have not offered an alternative.

A number of other elections will follow.

The role of DCCC chair is expected to be filled by one of four declared candidates — Reps. Cheri Bustos (Ill.), Suzan DelBene (Wash.), Denny Heck (Wash.) or Maloney, who said Tuesday that he would withdraw from the race if the vote is not postponed.

The race for vice chair of the Democratic Caucus drew two declared candidates, Reps. Katherine M. Clark (Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (Calif.).

For the newly created position of House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee chair, Rep. David N. Cicilline (R.I.) is running unopposed, while six other members compete for three co-chair positions. Those members are Reps. Matthew Cartwright (Pa.), Debbie Dingell (Mich.), Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.), John Garamendi (Calif.) and Ted Lieu (Calif.) and Rep.-elect Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.).

For the least senior position of caucus leadership representative, reserved for a member of five terms or less, Reps. Jamie Raskin (Md.) and Terri A. Sewell (Ala.) are both running.

