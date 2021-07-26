In a statement Monday, the Ethics Committee, whose membership is evenly divided among Democrats and Republicans, noted that Beatty had paid a $50 fine before her release.
“The legal proceedings related to her arrest are expected to be resolved with no further action,” said the statement, which noted that the committee had voted against impanelling a subcommittee to investigation the episode.
“The Committee has determined to take no further action in this matter, and upon publication of this Report, considers the matter closed,” the statement said.
In a statement at the time of her arrest, Beatty said that she stood “in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote.”
“We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us,” she said. “Be assured this is just the beginning. This is our power. Our message.”
Vanessa Williams contributed to this report.