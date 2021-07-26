The House Ethics Committee announced Monday that it would not launch an investigation into the arrest this month of Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) at a voting rights protest in a Senate office building.

Beatty, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was among the demonstrators arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police on July 15 after chanting in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. Speakers at the event expressed frustration that the Senate had yet to pass sweeping voting rights legislation approved by the House.

In a statement Monday, the Ethics Committee, whose membership is evenly divided among Democrats and Republicans, noted that Beatty had paid a $50 fine before her release.

“The legal proceedings related to her arrest are expected to be resolved with no further action,” said the statement, which noted that the committee had voted against impanelling a subcommittee to investigation the episode.

“The Committee has determined to take no further action in this matter, and upon publication of this Report, considers the matter closed,” the statement said.

In a statement at the time of her arrest, Beatty said that she stood “in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote.”

“We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us,” she said. “Be assured this is just the beginning. This is our power. Our message.”

Vanessa Williams contributed to this report.