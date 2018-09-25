Andrew McCabe, then the acting director of the FBI, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on May 11, 2017. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/file)

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee intend to subpoena memos written by former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, according to majority and minority aides to the panel.

Committee Republicans informed panel Democrats of their intent to subpoena McCabe’s memos Tuesday night. The committee’s procedures require that the minority be given 48 hours’ notice before subpoenas are issued for documents or testimony, meaning the subpoena could be issued as early as Thursday.

House Republicans have been weighing how to respond to reports that McCabe’s memos indicated Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein suggested secretly recording President Trump, potentially as part of a plan to remove him from office by invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. Rosenstein has denied ever saying such things, but the controversy has fueled calls from conservative Republicans to bring Rosenstein back to Capitol Hill for additional questioning about his reported comments. Last week, Rosenstein even told White House officials he was willing to resign, prompting a chaotic start to the week as speculation swirled that he might even be fired. Rosenstein and Trump are now set to meet Thursday when the president returns from the U.N. General Assembly.

The Republicans’ notice of their intent to subpoena McCabe’s memos does not include any similar summons for Rosenstein’s testimony, according to committee Democrats, making it unlikely that lawmakers hoping to grill him again will get a chance to do so before Congress departs Washington for an extended midterm campaign season.

Demanding the memos does, however, give conservative Republicans something they were looking for in addition to more face time with Rosenstein: documents they had been after since the summer.

“Give us the McCabe memos — I asked for those back in July in the meeting with the Justice Department,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said in a Monday interview — even though, he added, he didn’t “know how accurate they are” or “if you can trust” McCabe. Prosecutors are using a grand jury to assist in their investigation of McCabe, who was fired earlier this year for misleading FBI officials probing unauthorized media disclosures.

Jordan and several of his conservative GOP peers were disappointed earlier this week when Trump recanted on a recent promise to declassify several pages of the FBI’s application to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, along with supporting documents, as well as the official notes from interviews that Justice Department official Bruce Ohr conducted with former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, the author of a memo detailing Trump’s alleged personal and business ties to Russia.

Democrats have warned that disclosing the information might compromise sources and methods; Republicans have countered that the biggest risk to the FBI is that the information might embarrass them.

“Let us see that information and all the other stuff that we have asked for,” Jordan said.

