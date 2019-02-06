The House Intelligence Committee has delayed a planned interview with President Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, as the panel voted to release all the interview transcripts from last year’s investigation into Trump’s alleged Russia ties to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the panel’s chairman, announced the delay in a brief statement Wednesday morning, saying that “in the interests of the investigation, Michael Cohen’s testimony has been postponed until February 28th.”

This is the second time Cohen’s planned testimony has been either delayed or canceled outright. Last month, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform scheduled Cohen to appear for a public hearing Feb. 7, but Cohen canceled, citing threats Trump had made to his family.

The panel’s GOP-led Russia probe concluded that there was no evidence of collusion between Trump’s team and Russian officials. Democrats have long suspected that Cohen isn’t the only witness who lied to lawmakers during those interviews — and that Mueller is best equipped to determine who is telling the truth.

The panel voted unanimously Wednesday to send to Mueller all the transcripts from its Russia probe, according to Rep. K. Michael Conaway (R-Tex.), who was in charge of that investigation. Schiff told reporters that the transcripts, which would be transmitted to Mueller immediately, include some that the special counsel’s office has not had access to, as well as transcripts they have not legally been allowed to use.

Mueller “will now have access to those transcripts for any purpose that will facilitate justice,” Schiff said.

The panel voted down a Republican motion to also release transcripts of the unclassified interviews from the investigation, which make up the vast majority of the sessions, Conaway said. Last year, both Republicans and Democrats voted to release all of the transcript materials to the public, pending review by the intelligence community. But that vote took place in September, and the interview transcripts still have not been cleared in the declassification review — a delay Republicans called “unacceptable” in a statement.

Schiff said Wednesday that the intelligence community had estimated it would finish vetting the transcripts by May or June, but that he was trying to get them to hurry the process by releasing some of the less-sensitive records first.

“There’s no need to wait until they are all finished to release any of them,” he said.

In the meantime, the panel voted down a GOP request to issue subpoenas to “witnesses whose testimony Democrats previously sought,” according to a statement from GOP members that did not specify which witnesses they were referring to.

Democrats complained forcefully last year that Republicans had blocked their efforts and denied their request to issue subpoenas to key witnesses. But Schiff stressed Wednesday that while Democrats wanted to accommodate GOP requests, they would not begin firing off subpoenas before potential witnesses were given a chance to come in voluntarily.

In the meantime, various panels will be scrambling to secure Cohen’s testimony before he is scheduled to report to prison March 6 to begin serving a three-year sentence for lying to Congress and financial crimes.

Cohen is already scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview Feb. 12. But the Oversight Committee has yet to reschedule its planned public interview with him. Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) has said he will pull Cohen out of jail for a hearing if lawmakers can’t reschedule it before he begins his sentence.

