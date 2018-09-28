Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is seen during the hearing on trade policy before the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 21. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The House Intelligence Committee voted Friday to release almost all of the transcripts of interviews it conducted as part of an investigation into Russian election meddling the panel concluded earlier this year, when Republicans issued a highly-disputed report criticizing the intelligence community’s finding that the Kremlin favored President Trump during the 2016 election.

Panel Democrats have been clamoring for the release of the Russia investigation documents for months, but it was only in recent weeks that panel chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) also began to opine that the transcripts should be made public — adding it should be done before the midterm elections. That has not resolved political tensions, however, as Republicans and Democrats on the already fractured committee argued over why the panel had omitted five interview transcripts from the release.

“They’re trying to bury them as long as they can,” top panel Democrat Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said of Republicans, who rejected Democrats’ effort to release all the transcripts behind closed doors Friday morning. Democrats ultimately supported the final vote to release the transcripts from all but five of the interviews conducted during the probe.

The five missing transcripts include the interviews the panel conducted behind closed doors with three former spy chiefs, former FBI director James B. Comey, former NSA director Adm. Mike Rogers, and former CIA director John Brennan. A transcript of the panel’s interview with former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. will be included with the transcripts released, pending the intelligence community’s redactions.

The panel also elected not to release the transcripts from interviews with two sitting members of Congress, Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who served as the head of the Democratic National Committee when its emails were hacked, and Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), who had various contacts with Russian officials. Schiff said Friday Wasserman Schultz had no objections to her interview being made public.

The vote sets the stage for the release of 53 transcripts as soon as next week, provided the intelligence community does not take issue with releasing the information from the interviews. Both Democratic and Republican members of the committee have said there is not much classified information contained in the interviews and redacting the transcripts should be a straightforward matter. But Republicans elected nonetheless to send every transcript to the intelligence community for its review, over the objections of Democrats, Schiff said, and are expected to release the transcripts en masse once all documents have been redacted or cleared.

Schiff added that committee Democrats would likely release additional transcripts they conducted independently of panel Republicans around the time the other ones are made public. He complained, however, that committee Republicans voted down an effort from Democrats to turn over a complete, unredacted set of its interview transcripts to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe, including any classified information.

“We have suspicions that people testified before our committee falsely and committed perjury,” Schiff said. “The special counsel is in the best position to determine on the basis of the additional information he has who might have perjured themselves.”

