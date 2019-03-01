Top House investigators are demanding that the White House turn over documents related to its security clearances process by Monday. The move follows an explosive report that President Trump directed his then-chief of staff, John F. Kelly, to give presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret security clearance.

In a letter to the White House, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) urged “full and immediate compliance” with requests that Democrats on the panel have made related to security clearances for much of the past two years.

“I am now writing a final time to request your voluntary cooperation with this investigation,” Cummings said in the letter to White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

[Trump demanded top-secret security clearance for Jared Kushner last year despite concerns of John Kelly and intelligence officials]

Cummings cited reports that Kushner, a senior White House adviser, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, pressured the president to grant Kushner a long-delayed clearance and that Trump instructed Kelly to fix the problem early last year.

Trump’s push to get Kushner clearance — and the chief of staff’s concerns about it — was first reported by the New York Times, which also reported that then-White House Counsel Donald McGahn had concerns about Kushner’s clearance. The Washington Post later reported on Trump’s actions.

During the past two years, when Republicans controlled the House, Cummings repeatedly and unsuccessfully sought information about the White House’s security clearance process amid reports of other irregularities. In mid-December, shortly after Democrats won the House majority, Cummings renewed those requests, and in January, he launched an investigation to increase pressure on White House officials for answers.

“Since I sent my letter on January 23, I have been negotiating in good faith — and in private — to try to obtain the information the Committee needs to conduct its investigation,” Cummings wrote on Friday. “However, over the past five weeks, the White House has stalled, equivocated, and failed to produce a single document or witness to the Committee.”

Cummings said that “today, I am writing in light of grave new reports that — just eight days after the Committee launched this investigation — President Trump may have falsely claimed that he played no role in the security clearance process.”

Both Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump have publicly denied the president was involved in securing a clearance for Kushner. The president told the New York Times in a Jan. 31 interview that he did not direct Kelly or similar officials to grant a clearance for his son-in-law, and Ivanka Trump told ABC News earlier this month that her father was not involved in the process.

In the first year of the administration, Kushner held an interim security clearance that allowed him to view both top-secret and sensitive compartmented information, which is classified intelligence related to sensitive sources. With that designation, he has been able to attend classified briefings, get access to the president’s daily intelligence report and issue requests for information to the intelligence community.

But there was widespread concern in the White House about Kushner’s lack of a permanent clearance.

In his Jan. 23 letter to Cipollone, the lawmaker asked for a series of documents to be handed over to the panel, including the policies governing how the White House grants security clearances and any recent changes made to the policy, particularly those to give classified information to people convicted of crimes or under investigation by law enforcement.

The panel also asked for all communications between Trump’s transition team regarding background investigations and clearance applications and their outcomes.

Josh Dawsey, Seung Min Kim and Shane Harris contributed to this report.

