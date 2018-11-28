House Democrats, poised to take control of the chamber next year, are meeting behind closed doors on Wednesday to nominate a speaker and choose other members of their leadership team.

The gathering provides a key test of strength for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), who is unopposed in her bid to become speaker again but faces opposition from nearly two dozen Democrats who argue the party needs fresh leadership.

The full House, including Republican members, will choose a speaker on Jan. 3. If Democrats win two uncalled races where their candidates are leading, they will have won 235 seats, meaning Pelosi can weather as many as 17 defections.

10:10 a.m.: An array of allies tapped to deliver nominating speeches

Pelosi’s office has released the names of nine members who will be delivering nominating speeches for her speakership bid.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (Mass.), a young member well respected by other young Democrats, has been tapped to place Pelosi’s name in nomination.

Also notable is the lawmaker chosen to deliver the final seconding speech: Rep. John Lewis (Ga.), the civil rights icon. Others on the list include three newly elected female members.

10 a.m.: Democrats opposed to Pelosi can vote ‘no’ on ballots

House Democrats will have an opportunity Wednesday to vote “no” on Pelosi and against others running in uncontested leadership races, aides said.

That decision was made Tuesday night by the outgoing caucus chairman, Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) in consultation with Pelosi.

By tradition, anyone running opposed in a leadership contest can be elected by voice vote unless members object.

The expectation before Tuesday night was that Democrats opposed to Pelosi would have to leave their ballots blank instead of affirmatively voting “no.”

6:15 a.m.: Pelosi touts endorsement from the Latino Victory Fund

Taking to Twitter early Wednesday morning, Pelosi touted the latest in a string of endorsements, this one from the Latino Victory Fund.

“The surge of empowered Latino voters in this election helped Democrats celebrate historic wins, giving us the opportunity to make real progress,” Pelosi said in a tweet that also contained a statement from Luis Miranda Jr., the chairman of the group’s board.

Miranda said that under Pelosi’s leadership, Democrats flipped nearly 40 House seats and noted an “historic investment” by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to increase Latino turnout.

6 a.m.: Pelosi makes fresh request for support, calls for open government

Pelosi “respectfully” asked for the votes of her colleagues in a letter delivered late Tuesday to Democrats in which she also lavished praise on incoming freshman members and called for more transparency in the chamber’s proceedings.

“The American people voted for a check and balance on President Trump by sending a Democratic Majority to Washington,” Pelosi wrote.

“In order for us to honor that charge and engage the public, I suggest that our sessions on the House Floor be deemed America’s Town Hall meetings. As President Lincoln said, ‘public sentiment is everything.’ The more open the Congress, the more the public will be engaged in our proceedings, and the better we can govern.”

5 a.m.: Pelosi reaches out to new members, appeals for unity

Pelosi on Tuesday solidified support among dozens of newly elected Democrats in a show of strength for her speaker’s bid designed to counter a group of Democratic dissidents.

On the eve of a crucial vote, Pelosi spoke to roughly 60 incoming members at a closed-door session, praising the newcomers, most of them women, appealing for unity, and delivering an implicit pitch for a return to the top position.

“We want to remove all doubt to how we go forward in a way that puts our best foot forward on Day One, in order to show that we can govern,” she said, according to notes from a person in the room who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss the session. “That we can govern in a way that is transparent and hopeful and fair — in a way that is bipartisan, frankly.”

Elise Viebeck and Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.

