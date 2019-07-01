More than a dozen House members are visiting migrant detention centers in Texas on Monday amid reports of deplorable conditions at some facilities as the Trump administration struggles to respond to a surge of families crossing the southern border.

The trip, organized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is scheduled to include stops in El Paso and Clint, Tex. Conditions at the Border Patrol station in Clint prompted an outcry last month after lawyers who visited the facility described scenes of sick and dirty children without their parents and inconsolable toddlers in the care of other children.

Ahead of the visits on Monday, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) blamed the Trump administration for overcrowding that has led to a humanitarian crisis.

[Ocasio-Cortez presses case that U.S. is running ‘concentration camps’ at border amid Republican outcry]

“Because this administration is determined to jail and incarcerate and detain as many people as possible, that’s why we have this crisis,” Escobar said during a morning interview on CNN. “We have alternatives to detention. We have other programs that are effective that have proven to work but that this administration has chosen not to use.”

Escobar is leading the delegation, along with Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Among the other lawmakers scheduled to visit the facilities is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who last month referred to migrant detention facilities as “concentration camps.”

A ProPublica report published Monday detailed a secret Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents in which they discussed throwing burritos at the members of Congress visiting facilities on Monday.

The current and former agents also joked about the deaths of migrants and posted a vulgar illustration depicting Ocasio-Cortez engaged in sexual act with a detained migrant, according to screen shots of the postings obtained by ProPublica.

The visit follows passage of last week of an emergency spending bill that will pump billions of dollars into the budgets of agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, that have been overwhelmed by the influx of Central American migrants across the U.S. border.

In an interview last week, President Trump defended conditions at migrant detention facilities during his tenure.

“No, the conditions are much better than they were under President Obama,” Trump told The Hill.

Lawmakers visiting the facilities plan to hold a news conference later Monday afternoon.

As those lawmakers moved to focus attention on the border, at least one other Democratic House member who opposed efforts to improve the emergency legislation passed Thursday has faced criticism back home.

At a town hall meeting Saturday in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) faced several angry attendees who demanded to know why he had undermined a bid to make more changes protecting migrants to the Senate-negotiated deal.

Gottheimer is co-chairman of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan centrist group that played a key role in forcing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to abandon a plan to amend the Senate bill Thursday in hopes of forcing further negotiations.

“The choice we faced was, do we take a bill from the Senate that had 84 senators on it . . . do we get that done and immediately get aid, monetary aid, to children at the border? Or do we go home with nothing?” Gottheimer told the crowd, according to a video recorded by activists. “I thought it was unconscionable —unconscionable — to go home with nothing.”

