In a statement Tuesday, Hill denied allegations that she was romantically involved with her legislative director, Graham Kelly, and condemned the distribution of sexually charged photos that reportedly involved a campaign staffer. The allegations were published last week by the conservative website RedState.org.

“Allegations that I have been involved in a relationship with Mr. Kelly are absolutely false,” Hill said in the statement. “I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have now involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties.”

Under House ethics rules adopted last year in response to high-profile sexual harassment claims involving members of Congress, it is against the official code of conduct for members to “engage in a sexual relationship with any employee” who works for the member.

Neither Kenny Heslep, Hill’s husband, nor Kelly, who is still employed by Hill’s office, responded to requests for comment Tuesday. The divorce proceedings between Hill and Heslep began this summer, Los Angeles County court records show.

