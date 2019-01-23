House Democrats are opening an investigation of the Trump White House’s security clearance practices and what they are calling “grave breaches” of procedure that allowed potentially compromised people to access the country’s most sensitive secrets.

The investigation, announced Wednesday by House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), is seeking both to expose why the White House allowed certain people with security clearance issues to continue to access sensitive information and to make changes to close loopholes.

The panel also plans to challenge administration officials on why they have not been more responsive to congressional requests regarding the security clearance process, as required under law.

Among the people whose cases the panel plans to scrutinize are former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, who recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials; Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, who did not disclose several contacts with foreign officials on his security clearance forms; and former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who was accused of spousal abuse.

Over the course of Trump’s presidency, panel Democrats have sent letters to the administration asking for information regarding the security clearances of administration officials who were shown to have problems on their application forms, who were operating on interim clearances for abnormally long periods of time, and why the White House had not revoked the clearances of people revealed to have been engaging in conduct that could have compromised their fitness to have access to sensitive information.

“Last year, General John Kelly, President Trump’s Chief of Staff at the time, conceded that there are major ‘shortcomings’ with the White House’s security clearance process. He warned that the White House ‘should — and in the future, must — do better,’ ” Cummings said in a statement, adding: “I agree.”

