House Democrats are postponing their plans to craft a trio of gun-control bills next week due to the advance of Hurricane Dorian, the House Judiciary Committee announced Friday.

The panel had scheduled a Wednesday meeting to prepare the bills for floor consideration next month in response to the series of mass shootings earlier this summer in California, Texas and Ohio. The meeting, coming days ahead of Congress’s official return to Washington on Sept. 9 from its six-week summer recess, was meant to jump-start congressional debate on gun-violence legislation and build pressure on the Republican-controlled Senate to take action on bills already passed by the House expanding federal background checks for gun purchasers.

But Dorian’s potential impact on Florida early next week threatened the attendance of several committee members from the state — including Rep. Ted Deutch (D), who represents the district in which the February 2018 Parkland shooting took place.

The panel said the meeting was postponed due to Dorian “potentially impacting millions of Floridians and the travel of Members of the House Judiciary Committee.”

The committee did not set a precise date for the rescheduled meeting but said it would take place sometime the following week. According to two congressional aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, the bills are likely to get floor consideration later in the month.

Deutch wrote one of the bills under consideration, a proposed federal ban on high-capacity magazines. Another bill would encourage states to create a process for removing access to firearms from people who are found to be a danger to themselves or others — often called “red flag” laws — while the third bill would bar people convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes from being eligible to purchase firearms.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) called the meeting on Aug. 16 after House Democrats decided more needed to be done following shootings in Gilroy, Calif., on July 28, El Paso on Aug. 3, and Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4.

Other Florida members of the panel are Democratic Reps. Val Demings and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Greg Steube.

