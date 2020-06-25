The bill, Pelosi said, “will fundamentally transform the culture of policing to address systemic racism, curb police brutality and bring accountability to our police departments. It will save lives.”

AD

The bill is named for Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whose killing in Minneapolis police custody last month sparked a nationwide outcry and sweeping demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality.

AD

Recent polls show overwhelming public support for changes to policing: In a national Associated Press-NORC survey this month, a majority of respondents said they support changes such as requiring officers to wear body cameras and prosecuting those who use excessive force.

But the prospects for bipartisan agreement on Capitol Hill have grown dim. President Trump has vowed to veto the House legislation, arguing that it goes too far in imposing federal mandates. At a news conference Wednesday, the president accused Democrats of wanting to “weaken our police” and “take away immunity.”

AD

A Republican effort led by Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday after Democrats blocked the measure, which they argued fell far short of what was needed to meaningfully change policing tactics.

AD

The House legislation would ban chokeholds, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants, among other initiatives. The bill, which has more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors, contains several provisions that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct in civil and criminal court.

Many of the proposals were crafted long ago but are garnering attention now amid the nationwide protests in response to Floyd’s death in police custody on Memorial Day.

AD

At Thursday’s news conference, Bass said the day was a momentous one for “not just the Black Caucus, but the entire Democratic caucus, as we join together to finally bring about the change the founding members of the CBC valiantly fought for.”

“On May 25, 2020, our world changed,” Bass said. “This time was different. This time, the video just couldn’t be questioned. The slow murder of George Floyd that took place over eight minutes and forty-six seconds was just not up for speculation.”

AD

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.), a former CBC chairman, said that this time, lawmakers “cannot succumb to congressional timidity.” And Pelosi described the choice facing the Senate in stark terms.

AD

“When we pass this bill,” she said, “the Senate will have a choice: to honor George Floyd’s life, or to do nothing.”