Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), left, listens to the life story of Jesica Garcia, center, from the Los Angeles area, as House Democrats introduce the Dream and Promise Act on March 12. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The House is poised to approve a bill that would offer a path to citizenship to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants, including “dreamers” who were brought to the United States as children.

The American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 would grant dreamers 10 years of legal residence status if they meet certain requirements. They would then receive permanent green cards after completing at least two years of higher education or military service, or after working for three years.

The measure would provide long-awaited clarity to the millions of dreamers who have been caught in legal limbo amid years of partisan maneuvering on the issue. The Obama administration granted work permits to many of them through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but President Trump ended the program in late 2017. Its fate now rests with the Supreme Court, which may take up the issue in the coming months.

Democrats are proposing the bill as Trump and Republicans argue that more needs to be done to address the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, underscoring that the parties are approaching the issue of immigration reform from markedly different perspectives.

“This is legislation that is consistent with who we are as Americans, as an aspirational people, as a nation of immigrants and as a place where people can come to pursue the American Dream,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

The measure was introduced in the chamber in March. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday that the bill’s expected passage will mark a “historic day for us” and voiced optimism that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would bring up the measure in the Senate.

But it is unlikely that the Senate will consider the bill: Hours after Hoyer spoke, McConnell and other Senate Republican leaders made no mention of the bill at their weekly news conference.

The measure’s consideration comes more than a year after the Senate rejected four competing immigration reform proposals. Among those proposals was one backed by Trump that included citizenship for dreamers, billions of dollars in funding for the president’s U.S.-Mexico border wall and changes to laws to speed up deportations, as well as sharp cuts to legal immigration.

As the 2020 presidential race heats up, Trump has taken a host of actions — such as declaring a national emergency over his border wall and threatening tariffs on goods imported from Mexico — that suggest that immigration will be a central focus of his reelection campaign.

House Republicans contended Tuesday that Democrats have not offered a proposal to pay for the measure, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would cost more than $30 billion.

They also argued that the bill does not include funding for border security or reforms to U.S. asylum laws, an issue that Trump emphasized in a White House memo in April proposing fees for those applying for humanitarian relief.

“If Democrats were serious about immigration, they would do something about the humanitarian and national security crisis along our southern border, but Speaker Pelosi has chosen to spend the House’s time on H.R. 6, an expensive, partisan show vote,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said in a statement.

In addition to dreamers, Tuesday’s bill also would provide protections to people with temporary protected status, which has allowed people from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras and other countries to avoid being deported to nations engulfed in war or affected by natural disasters.

A smaller group of Liberians that has been granted Deferred Enforced Departure also would be protected. Trump also has sought to end these protections, spurring lawsuits that halted at least one of the efforts.

Immigrants with temporary protected status or deferred deportations could immediately apply for green cards if they have been in the country for at least three years, had their status as of September 2016 and pass background checks. Five years after obtaining a green card, both groups could apply for citizenship.

Mike DeBonis, David Nakamura and Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.

