More than a year after the #MeToo era began, the House and Senate reached a deal Wednesday to change their policies on sexual harassment, paving the way for reforms to take effect when the new Congress convenes in January.

The agreement, confirmed by three congressional aides and an outside advocate, was brokered after nearly seven months of negotiations between the two chambers. Advocates had decried Congress for its slow pace in changing a system that has been widely criticized as unfair to staff who accuse lawmakers of misconduct.

A House Democratic aide said the deal will require lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury Department for settlements related to harassment and retaliation but not discrimination. The two chambers split on a handful of issues, including making free legal counsel available to accusers, the aide said.

More than half a dozen members of Congress were forced to resign in the last year amid allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct.

It was not immediately clear whether the compromise bill would pass as a stand-alone measure or be attached to must-pass legislation to fund the government.

