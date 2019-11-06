Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, will testify Nov. 15.
Taylor, in his deposition last month, told lawmakers that the White House had threatened to withhold much-needed and congressionally appropriated U.S. military aid unless Ukraine announced investigations for Trump’s political benefit.
The 324-page transcript of Taylor’s deposition was released Wednesday and underscored his view that the aid was contingent on the investigation.
“That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the President [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation,” said Taylor, according to the transcript.
Taylor described a July 18 video conference call in which an official from the Office of Management and Budget said there was a hold on aid to Ukraine but could not explain why. He said he “sat in astonishment” along with others on the call.
“The Ukrainians were fighting the Russians and counted on not only the training and weapons but also the assurance of U.S. support,” Taylor testified. “All that the OMB staff person said was that the directive had come from the president to the chief of staff to OMB. In an instant, I realized that one of the key pillars of our strong support for Ukraine was threatened.”
Seven days later Trump held a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asked for a “favor” of investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
Schiff told reporters on Wednesday that the public will see that the “facts are largely not contested,”
He said House investigators “are getting an increasing appreciation for just what took place in the course of the last year.”
The Democrats’ decision to call Yovanovitch, Taylor and Kent as their first public witnesses demonstrates a preference for career Foreign Service officers with deep expertise in Ukraine and experience working under both Republican and Democratic presidents.
In each of their testimony, the three diplomats displayed a mastery of Ukrainian politics and a warning about the untrustworthiness of the ex-Ukrainian officials the president’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, relied on to push conspiracy theories about Ukraine’s involvement in the 2016 election and the actions of Joe Biden.
Taylor, in particular, testified that Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, said U.S. security assistance to Ukraine was dependent on Ukraine announcing investigations that Trump desired. That claim of a quid pro quo initially contradicted Sondland’s testimony, but this week, Sondland said he misremembered events, and he confirmed the accuracy of Taylor’s account.
The announcement came as David Hale, the State Department’s third-ranking official, testified privately before House investigators, who were preparing to release more transcripts of depositions that have propelled the inquiry.
Republicans, who for weeks called for open hearings, denounced Schiff’s decision, saying the Democratic congressman should be under investigation, not the president.
“Next week, proven liar Adam Schiff should be the first witness to testify in public,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.
Other Republicans dismissed the notion of a quid pro quo, offering a fresh explanation — the Trump administration is too disorganized to execute a scheme of that nature.
“It was incoherent,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters when asked about Trump’s Ukraine policy. “They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo.”