The House will vote Thursday on a measure “opposing hate,” Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) told Democrats in a closed-door meeting Thursday morning.

The announcement, confirmed by two Democratic aides present, represents an effort by leaders to move past a controversy over alleged anti-Semitic comments from freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and not overshadow the planned Friday passage of a sweeping election and ethics reform bill.

The resolution’s text, subject of intense Democratic infighting this week, will be released later Thursday, Hoyer said, according to the aides present, who were granted anonymity to speak freely.

Asked going into the closed-door meeting of House Democrats if there would be a vote this week responding to Omar, Hoyer said, “What I expect to be doing is passing a very significant reform bill with overwhelming Democratic support, perhaps unanimous.”

Pressed on the controversy over Omar’s remarks, he said, “I would like to see it resolved. I’m working toward that end.”

Omar (D-Minn.) suggested last week that Israel’s supporters have an “allegiance to a foreign country,” remarks that angered some Democrats who saw them as hateful tropes and pushed to condemn the freshman lawmaker. Her defenders argued that leadership was applying a double standard in singling out one of the two Muslim women in Congress.

Republicans have sought to capi­tal­ize politically on the Democratic division, eager to position their party as the more reliable ally of Israel — and the more appealing choice for Jewish voters who have long trended Democratic — ahead of the 2020 election.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) chided House Democratic leaders for not acting more quickly.

“Apparently within the Speaker’s new far-left Democratic majority, even a symbolic — symbolic — resolution condemning anti-Semitism seems to be a bridge too far,” McConnell said during remarks on the Senate floor.

In an acrimonious, closed-door Democratic caucus meeting Wednesday morning, lawmakers debated whether to vote on an anti-hate measure in response to Omar.

The session quickly became rancorous, reflecting splinters over wider issues such as America’s long-standing support for Israel, the appropriate response to racial and religious grievances, and a new generation’s reliance on social media. Plans for a quick vote appeared to fade amid the uproar.

Democratic leaders openly fretted that the divisions would overshadow their legislative agenda, especially a planned Friday vote on a major campaign and ethics reform bill, just days after they launched a sweeping investigation focused on the president.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that it was “shameful” that Democrats weren’t taking a stronger stand against anti-Semitism in their ranks: “Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it!”

Rachael Bade contributed to this report.

