“Your question — is it going to reveal anything more than we would have gotten otherwise?” she told a reporter. “I don’t know, and I guess now we’ll never know. But isn’t that part of the problem, that we’ll never know? And so, if we never know, we’ll wonder. We’ll keep wondering. It’ll never be resolved. It’ll always be hanging out there. And so, isn’t it only right that we can provide some level of certainty at some point in time?”