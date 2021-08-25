Thompson gave the agencies a two-week deadline to produce materials, and asked Archivist of the United States David Ferriero to use his authority under federal regulations to swiftly address the request for records from the Trump White House.
“Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation seeks to evaluate threats to that process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future,” Thompson wrote.
The requests include information on “communications within and among the White House and Executive Branch agencies during the leadup to January 6th and on that day” as well as “attempts to place politically loyal personnel in senior positions across government after the election.”
Other agencies being asked to provide information includes the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice; as well as the FBI, National Counterterrorism Center and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
The Jan. 6 committee held its first hearing last month with visceral accounts of the Trump supporters’ assault on the police officers who defended the Capitol that day and who said that the trauma and horrific attacks they sustained months ago still plagued them.
The committee is expected to hold additional public hearings after Labor Day.