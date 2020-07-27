“To see him there, to see him there from one generation into the future, we’re so blessed,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “He was a titan of the civil rights movement. He was the conscience of the Congress.”

After an arrival ceremony in the Capitol’s Rotunda, a host of high-profile people will get to pay their respects inside the building, a group that will bring the 2020 presidential campaign front and center. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be among those who will honor Lewis.

Lewis will be only the second black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol, after his close friend, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), who died in October and lay in state in National Statuary Hall.

Like Cummings, whose casket was then positioned in front of the door to the House chamber for the public to pay tribute, Lewis’s casket will be moved out of the Rotunda.

The general public has been prohibited from entering the buildings of the Capitol complex since mid-March, because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Lewis’s casket will be positioned at the top of the center steps of the Capitol, just outside the Rotunda.

Beginning about 6 p.m. Monday, people would be able to walk up to the bottom of those steps to pay tribute to Lewis, with social-distance and mask-wearing requirements in place. Members of the public can see Lewis all day Tuesday, before he will be flown to Atlanta to lie in state Wednesday in the Georgia Capitol, before a funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historically black church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

The week’s events follow tributes to Lewis over the weekend in his native state of Alabama, including a final procession over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where Lewis led the “Bloody Sunday” march in 1965 that ended with state troopers beating Lewis and other marchers.