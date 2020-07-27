Rep. John Lewis returned to Washington on Monday to begin a final journey of the capital’s civil rights landmarks before his casket will lie at the same spot in the Capitol as those of presidents and other national leaders.

The motorcade will take the casket of Lewis (D-Ga.), who died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, past the Lincoln Memorial, where he was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, and the newly minted Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House, where the civil rights icon made his last public appearance in early June.

“To see him there, to see him there from one generation into the future, we’re so blessed,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “He was a titan of the civil rights movement. He was the conscience of the Congress.”

After an arrival ceremony in the Capitol’s Rotunda, a host of high-profile people will get to pay their respects inside the building, a group that will bring the 2020 presidential campaign front and center. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be among those who will honor Lewis.

Lewis will be only the second black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol, after his close friend, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), who died in October and lay in state in National Statuary Hall.

Like Cummings, whose casket was then positioned in front of the door to the House chamber for the public to pay tribute, Lewis’s casket will be moved out of the Rotunda.

The general public has been prohibited from entering the buildings of the Capitol complex since mid-March, because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Lewis’s casket will be positioned at the top of the center steps of the Capitol, just outside the Rotunda.

Beginning about 6 p.m. Monday, people would be able to walk up to the bottom of those steps to pay tribute to Lewis, with social-distance and mask-wearing requirements in place. Members of the public can see Lewis all day Tuesday, before he will be flown to Atlanta to lie in state Wednesday in the Georgia Capitol, before a funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historically black church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

The week’s events follow tributes to Lewis over the weekend in his native state of Alabama, including a final procession over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where Lewis led the “Bloody Sunday” march in 1965 that ended with state troopers beating Lewis and other marchers.

President Trump, who Lewis publicly clashed with and declared “illegitimate,” is not expected to attend any of the memorial events.