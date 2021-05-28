In that era, Senate leaders derived their power from the committee chairs. In December 2002, Warner played a key role in deposing one Senate GOP leader, Trent Lott (Miss.), and installing his replacement, Bill Frist (R-Tenn.).
In a January 2003 interview Warner explained that he expected nothing in return from Frist and would devote his “energies” to chairing the Armed Services Committee. “I stepped back into the role I enjoy the most,” the former secretary of the Navy said.
With that type of power, chairmen could broker deals that would hold up on the Senate floor with large bipartisan votes and place the House leaders at a disadvantage on subsequent negotiations to draft the final bill.
To be an “Old Bull” was high praise in that Senate, conveying both wisdom and power.
No one uses that phrase anymore.
Instead, as Republican and Democratic leaders took tighter grips on their caucuses, committee chairmen lost clout and self-proclaimed “gangs” or “groups” trying to negotiate bipartisans deals emerged but have often had little success.
At least three different such efforts are now underway: on a massive infrastructure package, an overhaul of use-of-force laws for police and immigration status for millions of undocumented residents.
Those efforts are all ongoing, but Senate veterans acknowledge the difficulty in making those deals unless they are blessed by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), something chairmen like Warner did not require during his political prime two decades ago.
“That’s true, compared to now. It’s much harder to work out an agreement between chairmen,” Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said.
Democrats place the blame on McConnell and his nonstop focus on the next election, publicly declaring earlier this year he was “100 percent” focused on stopping President Biden’s agenda.
“When you start with that premise, it’s hard to build bipartisan spirit to achieve anything,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said.
Grassley, who was once a bipartisan dealmaker, blamed the overall state of the Senate on a political realignment that has almost purified ranks ideologically.
“Because in those days you had both conservatives and moderates in each caucus. Now most of the conservatives have gone to the Republican caucus, and you know how liberal the Democratic caucus is. So you never have moderation coming out of the caucuses,” said Grassley, 87, who was first elected in 1980.
Could congressional committees thoroughly investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack? There are … doubts.
The senators themselves were bigger personalities during Warner’s time. He enlisted in the Navy when he was just 17, fought in World War II and the Korean War, then ran the Navy and married one of Hollywood’s most glamorous actresses.
“What a history that man had, you know, the military achievements, serving as secretary of the Navy,” Durbin, 76, first elected in 1996, said.
Despite all that, Warner’s resume was almost common in his tenure. He served with two recipients of the Medal of Honor, Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and Robert Kerrey (D-Neb.) and many other decorated war heroes such as Robert J. Dole (R-Kansas) and John McCain (R-Ariz.)
They brought extra gravitas to a legislative debate that Senate leaders could not easily restrain, something Frist learned in 2005 when Warner turned against him.
Frist’s rise to power came after Warner took the lead in declaring Lott too politically damaged after racially insensitive jokes and endorsed Frist, who became majority leader in 2003 and was seen as a presidential contender.
In the spring of 2005, Frist tried to blow up filibuster rules to more easily confirm Republican-appointed judges, but McCain and Warner led the GOP effort to stop him.
They rounded up seven Democrats and seven Republicans. Each side told its leader to pound sand, with Frist left disappointing conservative activists and the Democratic leader, then-Sen. Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.), upset that several conservative jurists were confirmed.
By the end of 2006, Frist retired at the age of 54 and never ran for office again.
Reid took charge in 2007 and started off deferential to committee leaders in an eight-year run as majority leader, but they eventually lost their clout. Some committee chairmen needed Reid’s permission just to hold a legislative markup of a proposed bill.
McConnell held an even tighter grip during his six years as majority leader, and Schumer shows no signs of changing course.
Disenchanted with the leadership-driven Senate, 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats formed the “Group of 20,” pushing along a $900 billion pandemic relief bill in December. They continue to hold ad hoc lunches to discuss more opportunities.
“There are people in that room who think beyond that and think about contributing something as senators,” Durbin said.
One “Group” member, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.), is negotiating with the White House on an infrastructure plan, while a few Republicans are meeting with Durbin on a proposal to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented migrants brought to America as children.
And Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has been negotiating off and on with Democrats on a police bill for almost a year, with the same issue — what level of immunity from lawsuits should officers have — the key stumbling block.
With Democrats holding the White House and narrowly in charge of Congress, the Republicans have to understand that any deal will at least slightly favor Biden and that they have to deliver at least 10 votes to overcome a Senate filibuster.
All while knowing that McConnell is not likely to vote with them.
Democrats have their doubts given McConnell’s effort to block Biden’s agenda and boost his side’s chances in next year’s midterms.
“We know that there’s a force out there that says you’re ruining the scenario for 2022,” Durbin said.
Bitter anger over Jan. 6 riots lingers in the House, prompting a week of tense standoff and legislative stalemate
The Jan. 6 commission faltered when just six Republicans broke ranks to vote for it Friday, the sort of thing that Warner would have been poised to rally support around.
“John Warner would be shocked at trying to block a nonpartisan Jan. 6 commission. He would be absolutely shocked,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said.
Warner, who retired in 2008, knew the malaise settled in 10 years ago when Kaine visited him while he considered running for the Senate.
“So many things have changed and it’s so much more difficult,” Warner told him, according to Kaine’s recounting.
The ex-senator diagnosed the problem as the occupants of the institution, not the institution itself.
“It’s not in the water supply,” Warner said. “It’s not sick building syndrome. It’s just the character and inclination of the people who walk in the building every day.”
Read more from Paul Kane’s archive, follow him on Twitter or subscribe to his updates on Facebook.