Liz Cheney walks off the stage with her father, former vice president Richard B. Cheney, after his surprise speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington in 2010. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Reps. Liz Cheney and Joe Kennedy almost seem destined to end up squaring off against one another.

The question may be whether the Wyoming Republican and Massachusetts Democrat will clash at the top of House leadership, or across the Capitol in the Senate — or maybe even on opposing national tickets.

Cheney, 53, and Kennedy, 38, are weighing whether to leave the House to run for the Senate in 2020 in their respectively conservative and liberal states, and those decisions will tell a lot about the state of the House, the Senate and their political parties.

And, most personally, their choices will be a response to the call of familial ambition, two scions of political dynasties that have occupied the highest offices in the land.

“When a Cheney speaks, people listen,” said Matt Rhoades, the national GOP strategist who has been a Cheney confidant for a dozen years. “She’s in a win-win, whether she goes to the Senate or stays in the House. She can play either hand she is dealt and be a national figure.”

The same has been said about Kennedy, who arrived in the House in 2013, four years ahead of Cheney. Both are officially undecided for now about the Senate.



Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) heads out after campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) at the New Hampshire for Warren field office opening in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 5, 2019. (Cheryl Senter/AP)

“I really am honored to serve the people of Wyoming and, ultimately, I’m going to do what’s best for Wyoming,” Cheney told a Wyoming radio interviewer in mid-August.

“Working through it,” Kennedy said Thursday in an interview with Boston’s CBS affiliate. “It’s a big decision, for me, for my family, but there’s also the question of how you’re gonna be received across the state.”

Cheney is already a statewide official, as Wyoming has just one at-large representative, able to crisscross her state without raising any eyebrows. Kennedy was spotted across Massachusetts over the six-week break for the House, a period capped off with supporters waving campaign-style signs at a Labor Day parade in Boston.

In late July, Kennedy supporters set off alarm bells when they tested him in a poll against Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), who has been running for reelection. Kennedy has since acknowledged he was considering a challenge to the 73-year-old Markey, a 42-year veteran of Congress.

Cheney has a clearer path, should she take the leap, because Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) is retiring and leaving an open seat for which she would be the front-runner.

Kennedy is considering something similar to what Cheney first attempted in 2013, when she briefly ran in the primary against Enzi. She eventually withdrew from the race, ran for the House in 2016 and after just two years on Capitol Hill, jumped to the No. 3 leadership post in the House GOP, a position that her father, former vice president Richard B. Cheney, took more than six years to achieve during his 12 years in the House.

So far, as Enzi did six years ago, Markey is not backing down and has released a list of endorsements, including a video of support from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

But Kennedy would make a case for generational change in a party that is dominated by 70-somethings in presidential primary polling and the House. The top three Democratic leaders were born before the United States entered World War II.

In recent days, Kennedy appears to have leaned further into the race, even staking out positions on Senate procedure, including calling for the legislative filibuster to be abolished.

Cheney and Kennedy are considered among the best communicators in their respective caucuses. He delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address, and she has adopted her father’s ability to dish out one-liners but with a less-gruff tone.

“Find another line of work,” she publicly told Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) this year after divisive words from the congressman, as male GOP leaders hemmed and hawed.

Walking in the shadows of conservative and liberal legends, respectively, Cheney and Kennedy must decide which path of their family ambitions to pursue.

Richard Cheney was on course possibly to become House speaker, as he moved up to House GOP whip in 1989, but then the Bush administration needed a secretary of defense. He left the White House in 2009 as an unpopular figure, the hawkish vice president who pushed an invasion of Iraq in pursuit of weapons of mass destruction that never were found.

Of the last six vice presidents before Mike Pence, Cheney is the only one who did not pursue the presidency in his own right.

Kennedy’s father, Joe II, served in the House 12 years but always aspired to higher office, briefly running for governor of Massachusetts in 1998 before bowing out. One great-uncle was president, two others were senators who also ran for president.

Liz Cheney could keep rising in the House to become speaker one day, and Joe Kennedy could wait things out to run for Massachusetts governor in 2022 or 2026, claiming the office his father never attained.

These decisions are happening as a presidential campaign demonstrates the limitations of being in the House. Seven current or former House members have run for the Democratic nomination, with only Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) ever polling greater than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, Warren and fellow Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) have remained in the top tier for most of the campaign.

Cheney’s current leadership position — chair of the House Republican Conference — has been a dead end for more than 25 years. Vice President Pence held the post a decade ago but quit leadership after just two years and ran for Indiana governor in 2012.

And Republicans have endured a wave of retirement announcements recently that suggest they do not expect to regain the House majority anytime soon.

Plus, no one has ever gone directly from House speaker to president, considering it the sort of position whose occupant stands as the public face of a very unpopular institution.

For Kennedy, a wait to become governor could be long — Gov. Charlie Baker (R) is the most popular figure in Massachusetts by a wide margin, leading many to think he will run for and easily win a third term in 2022.

But the Kennedy family waits for no one. Kennedy’s first big political experience came in 2006 as he co-chaired the reelection campaign of his great-uncle Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.), learning from a man who ran for the Senate as a 30-year-old with few accomplishments in 1962. Six years later, Kennedy challenged and defeated a Senate legend, Russell Long, for Democratic whip.

Markey knows firsthand how painful waiting can be. He bowed out of the 1984 Senate race, paving the way for John F. Kerry (D-Mass.) to win. Markey finally succeeded Kerry in 2013.

Cheney and Kennedy’s biggest test will be proving to voters that they aren’t just benefiting from their family names, which are very much blessings but will turn off some voters who don’t like political dynasties.

“You’re gonna get me,” Kennedy said in the Boston interview. “And it’s up to me to go out there and make that case, and if I get into this race, I will.”

