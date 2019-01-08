Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), who made national headlines for profanely promising to impeach President Trump, said Tuesday that she was sorry to have created a distraction but would never apologize for being “passionate and upset.”

“The use of that language was a teachable moment for me,” the freshman lawmaker said during an appearance in her Detroit-area district. “I understand I am a member of Congress. And I don’t want anything that I do or say to distract us. That is the only thing I apologize for, is that it was a distraction.”

During a reception Thursday night in Washington hosted by the liberal group MoveOn.org, Tlaib recounted a conversation with her son about Trump in which she promised “we’re gonna impeach the motherf-----.”

Asked by a reporter Tuesday if she was apologizing for her language or just for being a distraction, Tlaib shook her head and said: “I want you to know that I will never apologize for being me, and for being passionate and upset. Period.”

Tlaib’s appearance Tuesday was at an event intended to highlight the impact of the partial government shutdown on citizens, including veterans.

“I am a person that is authentically me,” she told reporters. “I’m very passionate about fighting for all of us.”

“I have a right to be this passionate, this upset. I am a woman of color,” added Tlaib, who was the first Palestinian American woman sworn into Congress. “People like us never run for office, and when we do, this is who we are. We are as angry and as upset as everybody else.”

