House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) walks through the Hall of Columns at the Capitol as House Democratic chairs gather for a meeting with Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) in Washington on March 27. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

A liberal revolt is threatening to scuttle House Democrats’ plans to approve federal spending levels this week, a move that Democratic leaders fear could undermine party unity and harm their ability to negotiate with President Trump and Senate Republicans in a coming fiscal standoff.

Emerging from a closed-door meeting Tuesday where liberal lawmakers raised concerns, House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said he was not certain a planned Wednesday vote would occur. Inside the room, he told colleagues that failure to act this week would set a poor tone going forward.

“We have to figure out whether we’re going to be able to govern — this is a first testament,” he told reporters, adding, “I don’t think it’s going to be a positive sign” if left-wing lawmakers sink the bill.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) — respectively, the co-chair and a past chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — spoke up inside the meeting to object to the spending levels passed last week by Yarmuth’s committee. As in federal budgets dating back nearly two decades, the panel-approved spending caps for 2020 devote a larger share of the discretionary budget to defense spending ($664 billion) than nondefense spending ($631 billion).

That’s a sore spot for liberals, who want Democrats to use their new majority to advocate for a tougher line — bringing defense and domestic spending to dollar-for-dollar parity. An amendment offered by Jayapal set to be considered Wednesday in the House would increase domestic spending to match money for the military. A separate amendment from Lee would make a smaller increase to fund veterans programs.

Jayapal said Tuesday that it was a matter of Democrats making good on their campaign promises after eight years in the House minority, during which Republicans forced President Barack Obama into a 2010 deal to cap federal spending for 10 years. Those caps have been consistently raised in the years since, but the gap between defense and domestic spending has grown in recent years as President Trump and congressional Republicans have pursued a military buildup.

“This is not a hard ask — this is a $33 billion increase [in nondefense spending],” she said. “Here’s a real opportunity to tell people we are investing in their future and not in a Pentagon . . . that is increasingly wasteful and hasn’t conducted an audit. . . . We say we’re for the people; we have to be for the people.”

But party leaders think that Democratic moderates — including freshmen who ran on fiscal discipline — would balk if either of the liberals’ amendments pass, leaving final passage of the bill in doubt. Republicans have already attacked Democrats for not drafting a full budget resolution — a long-term blueprint of fiscal priorities — opting instead to merely pass two years’ worth of top-line spending levels.

To gently push back on liberals, Democratic leadership invited Robert Greenstein, president of the liberal think tank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, to address the caucus in support of the committee’s caps. Top Democrats, including Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), also reminded lawmakers that they need not only 218 votes to pass a bill in the House but also Senate GOP support and a signature from the White House.

Asked about the liberal opposition while exiting the caucus, Hoyer said: “We have to get an agreement . . . between the House, the Senate and the president. That’s the reality.”

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), another Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair, told House leadership staffers during the caucus that they would not have the votes to pass the legislation. “There is a math problem, period, if they want to do the vote tomorrow,” he said afterward.

The Progressive Caucus is set to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss the spending legislation. With no Republicans expected to vote for the spending levels, Democrats can only lose 17 members.

Pocan pushed back on the notion that liberals were undercutting leadership’s bargaining with the GOP, suggesting they actually wanted to strengthen it.

“We do think that if you’re going to be negotiating you should be negotiating in your strongest place, and the strongest place is to say we want more nondefense spending,” said Pocan, predicting that leadership would probably pull the bill this week. “They’ll have a very difficult time passing it.”

The liberal revolt is playing out one day before House Democrats are set to kick off their yearly policy retreat at a resort in Leesburg, Va. — an event that is meant to build camaraderie and unite lawmakers behind a common agenda. But several Democrats said they saw those goals at risk in the spending standoff.

“We’re able to have some differences, but at the end of the day, we have to be able to govern,” said Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-Mich.), a Budget Committee member. “We can’t let ourselves fall off the cliff here.”

Under the spending levels passed by the Budget Committee last week, the $664 billion defense spending cap and $631 billion nondefense cap would rise in 2021 to $680 billion and $646 billion, respectively. The bill also limits a separate war-fighting account — one the Trump administration has proposed bulking up to avoid existing statutory caps — at $77 billion.

The levels represent a significant increase over both the current-year spending levels of $647 billion for defense and $597 billion for nondefense, as well as the existing 2020 budget caps of $576 billion for defense and $542 billion for nondefense that would take effect if Congress cannot reach a deal to raise them.

Government funding is set to expire Sept. 30. While current spending levels could be extended pending negotiations, Congress and the White House must agree on future top-line spending levels before writing new spending bills.

