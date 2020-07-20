Those still in the running include: Park Cannon, a state lawmaker; Andre Dickens, an Atlanta City Council member; Robert Franklin, an Emory University professor and former president of Morehouse College; Nikema Williams, a state senator and chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party; and James “Major” Woodall, head of the Georgia NAACP.
Lewis, who died Friday at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, had won the June primary for the 5th Congressional District seat.
Under state law, the Georgia Democratic Party is required to choose a replacement nominee on Monday, the first business day since Lewis’s death.
The state Democratic Party’s executive committee, which consists of 44 members, is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon to make the selection.
Meanwhile, the U.S. House plans to honor Lewis on Monday with a moment of silence and a bereavement resolution, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in letter to colleagues.