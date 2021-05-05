The person who confirmed Trump’s support of Stefanik spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has yet to be formally announced.
Trump has been highly critical of Cheney following her vote to impeach him in January on charges of inciting the insurrection. Earlier this week, Trump attacked her as a “big-shot warmonger” and claimed that people in Wyoming “never liked her much.”
Cheney has stood by her impeachment vote and has repeatedly denounced Trump’s false claims, as well as anyone who supports his statements about the election.
“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted on Monday. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”
Stefanik, a staunch Trump ally, has emerged as the leading contender to replace Cheney. Scalise, who holds the No. 2 position in the Republican caucus, publicly endorsed her earlier Wednesday.
“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Lauren Fine, Scalise’s spokeswoman, said in comments first reported by Punchbowl News.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appeared to give the move his blessing Tuesday in hot-mic comments caught ahead of an interview on Fox News in which he mentioned that other Republicans are questioning Cheney’s ability to carry out her duties.
“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy was heard saying, according to Axios. “I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence.”
To begin proceedings to oust Cheney, McCarthy noted that “someone just has to bring a motion.”
“I assume that will probably take place,” he said.
Trump ramped up his attacks on Cheney — and repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen — in a statement Wednesday morning.
Cheney, Trump said, “continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.”
There is no evidence that widespread election fraud occurred during the 2020 election.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the sole Senate Republican who voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials, is one of the few Republicans who have come to Cheney’s defense.
“Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie,” Romney said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. “As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: ‘I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.’”