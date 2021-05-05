Cheney could be ousted as House Republican Conference chair as early as next week as she faces blowback for her continued criticism of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol in Washington by his supporters and for countering his false claim that last year’s election was stolen from him.
In a statement Wednesday, Trump said Cheney is a “warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership. We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair.”
Cheney argued in her op-ed that while embracing Trump’s statements “might seem attractive to some for fundraising and political purposes, that approach will do profound long-term damage to our party and our country.”
She cast her decision as one based on the long-term impact on the Republican Party rather than on her own short-term considerations.
“History is watching,” Cheney said in the piece. “Our children are watching. We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”
Cheney slams Trump’s attempt to brand 2020 election ‘the Big Lie,’ sparking new calls for her to leave GOP leadership
Trump has been highly critical of Cheney following her vote to impeach him in January on charges of inciting the insurrection. Earlier this week, Trump attacked her as a “big-shot warmonger” and claimed that people in Wyoming “never liked her much.”
Cheney has stood by her impeachment vote and has repeatedly denounced Trump’s false claims, as well as anyone who supports his statements about the election.
“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted Monday. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”
Stefanik, a staunch Trump ally, has emerged as the leading contender to replace Cheney. She thanked the former president in a tweet Wednesday morning.
“Thank you President Trump for your 100% support for House GOP Conference Chair. We are unified and focused on FIRING PELOSI & WINNING in 2022!” she said.
Scalise, who holds the No. 2 position in the Republican caucus, publicly endorsed Stefanik earlier Wednesday.
“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Lauren Fine, Scalise’s spokeswoman, said in comments first reported by Punchbowl News.
In response to Scalise becoming the first member of leadership to formally endorse Stefanik, Cheney’s spokesman Jeremy Adler said that his boss “will have more to say in the coming days” on her decision to continue to speak out against Trump and his false statements about the election despite the consternation it has caused within the House GOP caucus.
“This moment is about much more than a House leadership fight,” he said.
Cheney seems resigned to being ousted from her post and has not been actively whipping support to keep her position as conference chair. She views the option to stay as falling in line and remaining silent against Trump’s election fraud claims and the role he played in the events of Jan. 6, according to a person familiar with her thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak on the record. Cheney has told members and allies that it’s not worth holding onto the position if lying to the public remains a requirement for the role.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appeared to give the calls to oust Cheney his blessing Tuesday in hot-mic comments caught ahead of an interview on Fox News in which he mentioned that other Republicans are questioning Cheney’s ability to carry out her duties.
“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy was heard saying, according to Axios. “I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence.”
To begin proceedings to oust Cheney, McCarthy noted that “someone just has to bring a motion.”
“I assume that will probably take place,” he said.
Trump ramped up his attacks on Cheney — and repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen — in a statement Wednesday morning.
Cheney, Trump said, “continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.”
There is no evidence that widespread election fraud occurred during the 2020 election.
President Biden weighed in Wednesday on the turmoil in the House GOP ranks, telling reporters during a stop at a restaurant in the District, “I don’t understand the Republicans.”
Later, he elaborated during an exchange with reporters at the White House after delivering remarks on the coronavirus pandemic. Biden called the situation facing the Republican Party a “significant mini-revolution” and said that while Democrats have often had “internal fights and disagreements,” he can’t remember “any like this” taking place within his own party.
“And so, as one of you said … on national television last night, we badly need a Republican Party,” Biden told reporters, without naming the person who made the statement. “We need a two-party system. It’s not healthy to have a one-party system. And I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point.”
Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), the sole Senate Republican who voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials, is one of the few Republicans who have come to Cheney’s defense.
“Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie,” Romney said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. “As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: ‘I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.’ ”