Cheney seems resigned to being ousted from her post and has not been actively whipping support to keep her position as conference chair. She views the option to stay as falling in line and remaining silent against Trump’s election fraud claims and the role he played in the events of Jan. 6, according to a person familiar with her thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak on the record. Cheney has told members and allies that it’s not worth holding onto the position if lying to the public remains a requirement for the role.