Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the third-ranking House Republican, called Tuesday for Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) to “find another line of work,” as Democrats remained divided over how harshly to punish the longtime lawmaker for openly questioning whether the term “white supremacist” is offensive.

Cheney’s comments came at a news conference held by House Republican leaders a day after they moved to punish King by stripping him of his committee assignments.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) condemned King’s comments but stopped short of calling for his resignation. “I think that’s up to Steve King,” he said.

When asked the same question, Cheney said she agreed with an assessment made Monday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“I think he should find another line of work,” Cheney said of King.

The full House was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution prompted by King’s comments that “rejects White nationalism and White supremacy as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.”

But some Democrats were pressing their leaders for harsher punishment, including censuring King.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) praised Republican leaders for their action but left open the possibility that he would vote for a censure resolution.

“We haven’t definitively decided what the next step ought to be,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer exploded when asked how King’s behavior compared to that of the last House member to be censured, Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-N.Y.).

King’s conduct, he said, “far exceeds” Rangel’s actions, which included improperly using his office to solicit funds and failing to pay taxes on a vacation home. Hoyer served as majority leader during Rangel’s 2010 ethics proceedings and pushed to reprimand Rangel, a lesser punishment than censure.

“What King is doing and what others have done is to encourage the undermining of the basic principles of our country,” he said. “In my opinion, that is a more dangerous phenomenon than anything Charlie Rangel did.”

The controversy over King was ignited when he said in a New York Times interview published last week, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

It followed a long string of remarks over the years disparaging immigrants and minorities, as well as a seeming embrace of far-right foreign politicians and parties that have been openly hostile to those groups.

Asked why the GOP conference had not taken action against King before, McCarthy said that he is “a brand new leader” and that he had recently researched King’s past comments.

“There is no room for white supremacy,” McCarthy said. “We don’t take this lightly.”

Last year, through the campaign and King’s election to a ninth term, House Republican leaders remained silent about King’s views. In recent weeks, Republicans have seen a potential alternative to King after Iowa state Sen. Randy Feenstra announced that he will challenge the congressman in the 2020 Republican primary.

King served on the House Judiciary, Agriculture and Small Business committees in the last Congress.

Reacting to the loss of King’s committee posts, Feenstra said Monday that voters had “lost their seat at the table because of Congressman King’s caustic behavior.”

In a statement Monday, King said: “Leader McCarthy’s decision to remove me from committees is a political decision that ignores the truth . . . Ultimately, I told him, ‘You have to do what you have to do, and I will do what I have to do.’ ”

At a closed-door Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday, Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (S.C.) presented his resolution condemning white nationalism. According to multiple attendees, Clyburn said it was written to win near-unanimous support among Democrats and Republicans.

Clyburn did not express support for more serious censure resolutions being drafted by other Democrats, attendees said, but neither did he discourage them. He said votes on the other motions, being offered by Reps. Tim Ryan (Ohio) and Bobby L. Rush (Ill.), will take place Wednesday.

“He didn’t discourage Rush or Ryan from what they’re doing,” said Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.).

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.) said passage of Clyburn’s resolution “is going to clearly make an expression that we are not tolerating that kind of thing anymore from House members.”

“I hope this becomes a signal to the American public that we will not tolerate bigoted statements and verbally muddy statements from people on our side,” he added.

Several Democrats, including Rush, argued that the House should go further than Clyburn’s resolution.

“Anything short of censure is shallow,” Rush said. “Steve King has made a career of making racist statements. That is the only thing he is known for and this pattern of rabid racism must be confronted head-on by the House of Representatives.”

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) said he thinks the Clyburn resolution “is just the beginning.”

“I don’t think there is any place for him or those comments in the United States Congress . . . We’ve got to get rid of the climate and to show all the citizens of the United States that that’s not who we are as a country.”

Meeks said the onus is on Republicans to oust King.

“They should do it,” he said. “They should be the ones to say, ‘We can’t tolerate this within our party, that this will eat us up like a cancer.’ ”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said lawmakers should consider referring King to the House Ethics Committee for potential expulsion.

“I think censure is a minimum of what we should be doing, and we should at the very least be in agreement with both caucuses on that,” she said. “Folks in my district don’t think that any sitting member of Congress should be embracing white supremacy.”

