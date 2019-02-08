House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) slammed Democrats on Friday for refusing to denounce what the GOP is characterizing as the anti-Semitic views of two freshman Democratic lawmakers. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The top House Republican leader slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democrats on Friday for refusing to denounce what the GOP is characterizing as the anti-Semitic views of some freshman Democratic lawmakers.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that he viewed the situation as being directly comparable, if no “more so,” to the firestorm over the racially charged comments of Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who was quoted last month questioning whether white supremacy was offensive.

Republicans stripped King of his committee assignments and voted with Democrats to pass a resolution condemning white supremacy, McCarthy pointed out, suggesting that the GOP will try to take some action to force a response from Democratic leaders.

“We took action on our own side. I think when they stay silent, they are just as guilty,” he said. “I think this will not be the end of this.”

Democrats, newly empowered in Congress, are navigating a political riptide over the party’s stance on Israel prompted by a rising group of liberal House members. Their comments have caused consternation for some party leaders while Republicans see an opportunity to challenge Democrats on whether they stand with the Jewish state.

While King has a lengthy history of making racially charged remarks, frequently targeting immigrants and minorities, the statements and associations of the Democrats — Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — appear less clear-cut.

Omar and Tlaib are the only Muslim women in Congress. Both have been critical of Israeli government policy and have endorsed what is known as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, or BDS, meant to apply economic pressure on Israel to change its policies toward the Palestinian population.

In 2012, Omar sent a tweet saying that “Israel has hypnotized the world,” and referred to “the evil doings of Israel.” Under pressure last month, Omar disavowed “the anti-Semitic trope I unknowingly used, which is unfortunate and offensive” but stood by her criticism of Israeli policy.

Tlaib came under fire last month after a Daily Caller report identified a campaign supporter, Maher Abdel-Qader, as having posted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Facebook — including to a group that included Tlaib. Another campaign ally, Abbas Hamideh, also made comments critical of Israel in social media posts, referring to “Zionist terrorists” and asserting that Israel “does not have a right to exist.”

Last month, Tlaib attacked the sponsors of a Senate bill that would undermine the BDS movement by tweeting, “They forgot what country they represent.” That prompted criticism from Republicans and a few Democrats, who saw in that comment a frequent anti-Semitic insinuation.

Both women have denounced their critics as attempting to conflate their policy views with hatred and say they themselves have been subject to harassment and physical threats.

“Republican attacks are nothing more than an attempt to discredit my position as a Member of Congress and distract from the real hate within their own party — including from the president himself,” Omar said in a statement provided before McCarthy spoke Friday.

Some Republicans have also pointed to a recent phone call between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the high-profile young leader of her party’s hard-left wing, to British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party who has come under intense criticism for tolerating anti-Semitism in his party’s ranks.

Democratic leaders have so far refused to respond to Republican calls for action, which have been amplified by GOP campaign organs and in conservative media outlets. A spokesman for Pelosi declined to comment Friday.

One Democratic House aide, who was not authorized to comment publicly on internal strategy, said leaders are uninterested in responding to what they consider to be “trolling.” Another aide said Republicans have “extensive exposure” in their ranks. “Steve King is just the tip of the iceberg,” that aide said. “If Mr. McCarthy would like to vote on his members’ racist, homophobic and other deeply offensive remarks on a weekly basis, then we suggest he proceed with his plan to target Ms. Omar and Ms. Tlaib.”

McCarthy on Friday compared the situation “to what this country went through in World War II,” in an apparent reference to the Holocaust.

“We’re nowhere near anything like that,” McCarthy added. “But why stay silent now? Have we not learned from the mistakes of the past? Have you not in a leadership position, have a responsibility?

A Republican aide familiar with the issue said one option might be to force consideration of a resolution written by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) rejecting “anti-Israel and anti-Semitic hatred in the United States and around the world.” The resolution mentions Omar and Tlaib alongside the Rev. Louis Farrakhan, leaders of the liberal Women’s March, as well as the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville and last year’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“If someone has a reasonable, legitimate criticism of the Israeli government, they should feel comfortable expressing that; that’s fine,” Zeldin said in an interview. “The BDS movement is not a movement of legitimate, reasonable criticism of the Israeli government.”

