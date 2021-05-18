The fate of the legislation is less clear in the evenly divided Senate.
Shortly after McCarthy’s announcement, the Biden administration said it supported the legislation, calling the attack “an unprecedented assault on our democracy, an effort to undo the will of the American people and threaten the peaceful transition of power.” It added in a statement that the nation deserves “a full and fair accounting” to prevent future violence and strengthen democratic institutions.
In a statement, McCarthy said that Pelosi “refused to negotiate in good faith on basic parameters,” that other panels are exploring the same issue and that the scope of the proposed commission would be too narrow.
“The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” McCarthy said in the statement. “The presence of this political violence in American society cannot be tolerated and it cannot be overlooked. I have communicated this to our Democrat colleagues for months and its omission is deeply concerning.”
The shooting at the baseball practice occurred June 14, 2017.
Asked about McCarthy’s opposition, Pelosi told reporters: “I’m very pleased that we have a bipartisan bill to come to the floor, and it’s disappointing, but not surprising, that the cowardice on the part of some on the Republican side — not to want to find the truth.”
The proposed 10-member commission, which emulates the panel that investigated the causes and lessons of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, would be vested with subpoena authority and charged with studying the events and run-up to Jan. 6 — with a focus on why an estimated 10,000 supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the Capitol grounds and, more important, what factors instigated about 800 of them to break inside.
Trump’s critics in both political parties consider it a way to bring further public scrutiny to his role in instigating the violence.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a staunch Trump supporter, spoke out against the commission during remarks Tuesday on the House floor, asking: “When will the witch-hunt of Donald J. Trump come to an end and all of those who support him?”
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was ousted by the GOP as its conference chair last week, told ABC News that McCarthy should “absolutely testify” in the course of any commission’s investigation.
During a phone call Jan. 6, later brought to light by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) during Trump’s second impeachment trial, the president rebuffed McCarthy’s pleas to call his supporters back from the Capitol during the riot. “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump told McCarthy, according to what Herrera Beutler said the GOP leader later told her.
Cheney told ABC News that McCarthy “very clearly, and said publicly, that he’s got information about the president’s state of mind that day.” She suggested that McCarthy could be subpoenaed to testify.
The White House, meanwhile, voiced support Tuesday for a bill also under consideration this week that would provide $1.9 billion in emergency appropriations for costs related to the attack and to improve security of the facility and protection of members of Congress.
Paul Kane contributed to this story.