Collins’s remark mischaracterizes the debt limit and ignores her own votes for policies that did or would increase the debt during both the Trump and Biden administrations. The debt limit only applies to paying for the expenses of policies already enacted, not to legislative proposals that have not been signed into law. Even if it did, Collins voted in August for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would add to the government’s debt, a point she has not made in defending her plan to vote to allow a default.