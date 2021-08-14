Last week McConnell helped usher an infrastructure bill through the Senate with substantial GOP support, while McCarthy’s leadership team is working to defeat President Biden’s key agenda item in the House.
Did the two GOP leaders even coordinate strategy on infrastructure?
“You’d have to ask him what his view is,” McConnell told The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis in an interview Tuesday as the Senate voted, 69 to 30, to pass the legislation. “You’d have to ask him what his view is about this.”
But McConnell and McCarthy are working hand-in-hand on what they view as the biggest battle with Biden and congressional Democrats, the proposed $3.5 trillion expansion of the social safety net program, according to a half-dozen senior GOP advisers in the House and Senate.
On Friday, senior staffers for the House and Senate budget committees led a call with GOP leadership aides to plot strategy for how they could upend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s move to pass the blueprint for that massive budget resolution the week of Aug. 23. Their press operations continue an informal lunch gathering of both congressional leadership staff and the outside political arms.
And McConnell, 79, and McCarthy, 56, continue their near-weekly meetings to discuss strategy, with chiefs of staff who are longtime allies.
The two leaders come to this task from very different backgrounds that produced very different styles.
McConnell loved the Senate from his first internship there in 1963, later serving as a Senate legislative assistant before winning his first Senate race in 1984. “The Long Game” is his memoir’s title, and McConnell spent 22 years tackling many tough jobs before he became minority leader in 2007.
McCarthy worked as a House staffer, then served four years in the California assembly before winning his first congressional race in 2006 and jumping into an elected leadership position four years later.
After just 12 years in the House, he took over as minority leader, the fastest ascension into that post in more than 100 years.
Republicans view McConnell’s support of the infrastructure plan as part of his own long game, influenced by his desire to demonstrate to moderate Democrats that the Senate can function in a bid to retain the 60-vote hurdle to clear a filibuster.
He carefully measures every utterance and is focused these days on repeatedly dubbing the $3.5 trillion Biden plan “reckless.”
McCarthy has fully jumped into the outrage wars that animate conservative news outlets.
As a bipartisan group of senators joined Biden to announce their infrastructure deal at the White House, McCarthy convened a news conference outside the Capitol to protest Pelosi’s decision to reimpose a mask mandate amid the surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
“A decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” McCarthy told reporters.
These actions might help McCarthy shore up support from those in the far-right flank of his conference, whose votes he will need in January 2023 to win the speaker vote on the House floor if Republicans win the majority.
McCarthy has acted as if he is already measuring the drapes to remodel Pelosi’s offices, repeatedly guaranteeing Republicans will gain at least the five seats needed to claim the majority. An undisciplined orator, McCarthy can land in rhetorical trouble, as he did in a recent speech in Tennessee, where he joked about wanting to hit Pelosi with the gavel when he becomes speaker.
McConnell, having just won a seventh term in November, calculated that it would not harm Republicans to support a popular proposal to build bridges, and expand highway systems and broadband.
“My judgment was, it would not hurt the Republican Party to be part of an agreement to do something the American people desperately need,” he told The Post.
Almost 40 percent of the Senate GOP supported the plan.
In the House, where even the safest GOP incumbent still worries about a primary challenge every two years, only about 30 Republicans are considered potential votes for the Senate’s infrastructure plan — less than 15 percent of McCarthy’s conference.
Instead, with Pelosi linking the two pieces of legislation together, House Republican leaders are furiously working to pressure wavering moderate Democrats to oppose the ambitious budget outline. If they defeat that bigger, partisan proposal, House Republicans believe support will collapse for the bipartisan proposal also.
While their views on Trump diverge sharply, the two leaders almost never discuss the former president or his role in the future of the party, according to those familiar with their talks.
McConnell waited five weeks to recognize Biden’s victory over Trump last fall, but then he took the lead in working to ensure the Senate would reject the Jan. 6 bid to reject objections to that victory. He blamed Trump for the violent attack on the Capitol, but declined to convict him in the impeachment trial and instead just decided to declare him person non grata.
“I’m dealing with the future, not the past,” McConnell told DeBonis on Tuesday, deflecting the ex-president’s constant critiques of him. “Look, I’m dealing with issues we have here in Congress. I’m looking forward to the future.”
McCarthy reflects the Trump-infused nature of his conference, in which about half of House Republicans took office after the reality TV star won his 2016 campaign. He signed on to a baseless lawsuit filed by Texans trying to invalidate other states’ electoral results, then declined to congratulate Biden even after McConnell did.
After the Jan. 6 attack, McCarthy said Trump deserved some blame and even floated a censure proposal, but quickly thereafter took back that criticism and traveled to Florida to ask the former president to help the House GOP in 2022.
Both Republican leaders head into 2022 needing just the narrowest of victories to claim the majority, one Senate seat and five seats in the House.
For all of McConnell’s image as a master strategist, his side sank last fall, losing one seat in November and then both Georgia runoff races in January to lose the majority.
McCarthy’s Republicans shocked the political world by gaining a dozen seats last year even as Trump and the Senate GOP lost.
“We have never been in a stronger position,” he told The Post after the election.
Now, to be in the best position, this political odd couple needs to work together to beat back Biden’s agenda inside the Capitol.
