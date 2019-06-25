Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is meeting Tuesday with 9/11 first responders, after he was sharply criticized by comedian Jon Stewart earlier this month over his handling of a bill that would provide them fresh compensation.

A handful of 9/11 first responders entered McConnell’s office Tuesday afternoon. One younger survivor entered in a wheelchair, his New York Fire Department squad number embroidered on his shirt. Nobody spoke as the men of all ages were greeted by the senator.

Earlier in the day the majority leader told reporters about the meeting.

“I’m going to be meeting with a 9/11 group later today,” McConnell said at the Capitol. “I look forward to it. As I’ve said repeatedly, we’re certainly going to address this issue.”

Two weeks ago, the House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously in support of replenishing the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, which provides money to those who are sick or dying from illnesses linked to their work amid the toxic debris at 9/11 attack sites.

The $7.3 billion fund was opened by the federal government in 2011 to compensate for deaths and illnesses linked to toxic exposure at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pa., after terrorists crashed four hijacked airliners on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

The fund has paid about $5 billion to approximately 21,000 claimants. With more than 19,000 additional unpaid claims, the fund is running out of money, and under current law it is scheduled to stop taking claims in December 2020.

At an emotional hearing the day before the House vote, Stewart excoriated members of Congress and pleaded with them to quickly pass the bill. During a subsequent interview on “Fox News Sunday,” he particularly took aim at McConnell.

“I want to make it clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell,” Stewart said. “He has always held out until the very last minute, and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming, has he even deigned to move on it.”

McConnell responded that he didn’t know why Stewart was “all bent out of shape” over the measure. “We have never failed to address this issue, and we will address it again,” he said.

In remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said “it’s a good thing” that McConnell was meeting with the first responders. He renewed his call for McConnell to bring the funding measure to the Senate floor.

“It’s not enough to have just a meeting; these brave men and women who rushed to the towers selflessly, in the midst of danger, when no one knew what would come next — they deserve a commitment that their bill will be considered in a timely manner here on the floor,” Schumer said.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said that the bill had reached 60 co-sponsors, giving it “a bipartisan, filibuster-proof majority.”

“We have the votes for this bill to pass as soon as it comes to the floor,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

John Feal, a construction worker who was injured at Ground Zero and has become an activist, is among those meeting with McConnell.

“What we can do is offer [the first responders] some dignity and offer them relief and offer them humanity, which seems to have been lost over the past decade,” he told Fox News Channel ahead of the meeting. He added: “I want one meeting with Mitch McConnell where I can shake his hand and tell him, ‘Thank you for doing the right thing.’”

Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.

