President Trump, center, speaks while Vice President Pence, left, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) listen during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

As a defiant President Trump fielded questions in the White House Rose Garden on Friday afternoon, he was flanked by the two top-ranking House Republicans, who waited patiently behind him as he spoke.

But the top two Senate Republicans weren’t there.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) were not aware that Trump was going to hold a news conference with GOP leaders after a meeting with congressional leaders in both parties, their aides said. So they left.

Asked why McConnell was not on hand at the news conference, Trump replied, “because he’s running the Senate.”

The Senate had adjourned its business for the week hours earlier.

“Mitch McConnell has been fantastic. He has been really great. He’s right at the top of everything that we’re doing,” Trump said.

But on Thursday, McConnell distanced himself from the tense negotiations over border security funding and the partial government shutdown. The shutdown reached its 14th day Friday.

“I haven’t been sidelined — it’s just that there’s no particular role for me to play when you have this setup,” he told reporters.

Last month, McConnell led the Senate to unanimously approve a measure to avert a shutdown — only to be thwarted by Trump, who refused to support the plan.

Since then, McConnell has stepped back, asserting repeatedly that he will only hold another vote on a bill that Trump agrees to sign and that also has the enough Democratic backing to clear the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

Read more at PowerPost