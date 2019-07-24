Rep. Paul Mitchell, a second-term Michigan Republican with a House GOP leadership position, plans to announce Wednesday that he will not run for reelection next year, voicing frustration that “rhetoric overwhelms policy” in Washington.

Mitchell, who was among the first Republican lawmakers to criticize President Trump for his racist tweets aimed at four liberal minority congresswoman, will say in a floor speech that he is retiring to focus more on his family, according to remarks released by his office.

“A career in Washington has never been my objective,” Mitchell plans to say. “My objective has always been simply to work to address significant challenges this nation faces: health care, immigration, and infrastructure for example. However, it appears to me that rhetoric overwhelms policy, and politics consumes much of the oxygen in this city.”

Mitchell, 62, represents a conservative district north of Detroit that includes much of Macomb County. He won reelection in 2018 with more than 60 percent of the vote and became the sophomore representative to the GOP House leadership.

His planned retirement from Congress was first reported by Politico. Mitchell told the publication that he was turned off by the “vitriol” in Washington.”

“It overwhelms policy, politics becomes the norm,” he said. “Everything’s about politics. Everything’s about an election. And at some point of time, that’s not why I came here. “

Following Trump’s tweets this month aimed at the four female lawmakers known as “the Squad,” Mitchell said that “these comments are beneath leaders.”

In his floor speech, Mitchell plans to say that he has been proud to be a member of Congress.

“But I have also begun asking myself about making a difference for my family,” he will say, according to his prepared remarks. “My children of all ages — but the youngest just 9 years old — have accepted their dad traveling this country extensively, working a demanding schedule, and frequently interrupting ‘family time’ with calls, emails and text messages.”

