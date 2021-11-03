It was a predictable reaction, exactly in line with other recent congressional majorities after shellackings in Virginia and New Jersey’s oddly timed state elections. If history is any guide, Democrats will pass this massive agenda in the weeks or months ahead — and it will have little to no impact on their political standing in next year’s midterm elections.
Four years ago, Democrat Ralph Northam won a resounding blowout victory for the Virginia governor’s mansion as Phil Murphy reclaimed New Jersey’s governorship for Democrats, part of massive gains in other local elections across the nation as voters recoiled against President Donald Trump and his GOP allies. Nine days later, House Republicans approved, with no Democratic support, a $1.9 trillion package of tax cuts, which received slight modifications in the Senate and was signed into law before Christmas 2017.
On Nov. 3, 2009, Republicans routed Democrats in those same states’ governor’s races, part of a broad reaction to President Barack Obama and his congressional allies’ handling of a reeling economy. Four days later, House Democrats passed the first draft of the Affordable Care Act, which took several twists and turns before its final version won approval, with no GOP votes, in March 2010.
In each instance, lawmakers and political advisers made pitches like the one Kaine, and every other senior Democrat in Washington, is now making.
It didn’t matter back then.
Within four months of the 2017 Democratic wins in Virginia and New Jersey, Democrats won a special House election in a deep conservative corner of Pennsylvania, cementing the momentum against Republicans. In the 2018 midterms Democrats won more than 40 seats and took the House majority, while winning key governor’s races in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Within three months of the GOP’s 2009 wins in Virginia and New Jersey, Republicans won a special Senate election in deep-blue Massachusetts that heralded a massive anti-Obama wave that would land in November 2010 — Republicans won 63 House seats, taking the majority, and claimed most governor’s races across the Midwest.
The question Democrats face now is whether anything they do on Capitol Hill can help spare them the same fate of the last two House majorities in the first midterm of the new president.
They have concluded, just as their predecessors decided, that action is the only path forward to try to save their incredibly slim majorities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), greeted by a press corps hungering for reaction to Tuesday’s debacle, only expressed regret that her friend, Terry McAuliffe, had lost in a Virginia race for which she raised him big money.
“The people have spoken,” Pelosi said Wednesday morning.
Less than 40 minutes later she sent a letter to Democratic lawmakers announcing that a key committee would take up a new version of the massive domestic spending package, adding a paid-leave benefit to the plan that is popular but also will add to the already large price tag of $1.75 trillion.
“Today is another momentous day in our historic effort to make the future better,” she wrote, releasing the House’s finished draft later that afternoon.
Democrats believe that this time will be different because these proposals, from lowering the cost of prescription drugs to providing more child care funding, are very popular.
Before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Building Back Together, a political nonprofit promoting Biden’s agenda, issued a memo showing how most items on the agenda have more than 60 percent approval from voters.
Democrats believe that if the domestic spending measure and a $1 trillion infrastructure bill can win approval, and some benefits start to kick in at least by next spring, voters could reward them next November, especially if the pandemic recedes and the economy continues to recover.
Republicans had a similar belief four years ago, that if they cut taxes for most voters then they would be somewhat inoculated from political pain in the 2018 midterms.
“If we pass a middle-class tax cut, we will keep the House, period,” Corry Bliss, then the executive director of the super PAC aligned with House GOP leaders, said on the eve of the 2017 governor’s races.
Democrats made a similar calculation in the winter of 2010 after the Senate seat, held by the Kennedy family for more than six decades, tipped to Republican Scott Brown in a stunning upset.
“It is time for us to come together. It is time for us to act. It is time for those of us in Washington to live up to our responsibilities,” Obama said during a late February radio address, signing the ACA into law a month later.
Key pieces of the tax cut in 2017 and the health law in 2010 were also very popular. But the overall packages seemed too massive for most voters, and many independent voters felt those legislative efforts did not match their priorities at that moment.
Some Democrats sent a warning Wednesday that they had made similar mistakes this year, not connecting with a key constituency that has anchored their recent victories and has recoiled from the more than four months of negotiations on two pieces of intertwined legislation that have yet to produce a result.
“We lost a lot of suburban voters who voted for us in the past. You can’t win with losing those suburban voters,” Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), who has won four statewide races the past 2o years, told reporters Wednesday.
Warner said Democrats should have just sent the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation straight to Biden when it was ready almost three months ago, rather than waiting for the more ambitious legislation.
In the end, however, no one had any other strategy than just pushing ahead and passing both major bills as soon as possible.
“I think we have a very good agenda that is going to be very appealing to the American people,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters after a caucus meeting. “And I think that would be a very solid platform on which to run. So I think we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.”
