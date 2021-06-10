Quraishi “is a man of integrity, a consummate public servant, and a trailblazer for Asian Americans and Muslim Americans across this country who dream of one day presiding over a court of their own,” one of his home state senators, Sen. Robert Menendez (D), said in a floor speech Thursday afternoon.
The son of Pakistani immigrants, Quraishi became the first Asian American to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey when he was appointed to his current role in 2019.
Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Quraishi’s work in the private sector was cut short by “a strange, tragic twist of fate. His first day of work was September 11, 2001. The events of that day inspired Judge Quraishi to work in public service. He was a commissioned officer and was twice deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2006. For his service, he was awarded the combat star and combat action badge.”
The Senate also on Thursday voted 52-to-46 to move ahead on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
Jackson, 50, is a former public defender and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission who has served on the District Court in Washington for eight years. A final vote is expected on Monday; if confirmed, she would replace Merrick Garland, who became President Biden’s attorney general in March.