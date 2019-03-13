NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Wednesday brushed aside concerns about the safety of the Boeing 737 Max 8, telling a Senate committee that consumers are free to change their flights if they are worried about flying aboard the aircraft.

At a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Bridenstine said he would have no qualms about flying in one of the planes, even as aviation officials in Europe and around the world have ordered hundreds of Boeing aircraft grounded. Investigators are working to find the cause of this week’s Ethio­pian Airlines crash of a 737 Max 8 that killed 157 people.

“I’m going to be flying in the coming days,” Bridenstine said in response to questions from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) at the hearing, which was focused on space exploration commerce. “And when I fly, if I’m on a 737 Max 8, I think I’d be perfectly okay and it wouldn’t bother me.”

Asked whether other passengers should be allowed to choose another flight to avoid that aircraft, Bridenstine replied, “Absolutely.” But he declined to say whether he believed they should be able to do so free of charge.

“Oh, I don't know about that. Certainly, it’s a free market out there, and if people want to ride on a different airplane, they should,” he said.

The United States has defied the global aviation community in keeping the 737 Max planes in service. On Wednesday afternoon, Canada’s transportation minister grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, leaving the United States and its carriers as the last major users of the aircraft.

The plane, Boeing’s newest, has been involved in two crashes in less than six months. In October 189 people were killed when a 737 Max 8 crashed off the coast of Indonesia during Lion Air flight.

President Trump had a phone call with Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg on Tuesday but has not made a final decision on what should be done in response to the crashes, according to a senior administration official.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was spotted flying from Austin, to Washington on Tuesday aboard one of the aircraft, Politico reported.

A handful of lawmakers of both parties have called for the aircraft to be banned from U.S. airspace. Others, such as Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), have voiced concern about the planes while stopping short of calling for them to be grounded.

“I don’t want to fly in one right now. ... I think they got a safety problem, and they need to fix it,” Shelby told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced Tuesday that the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee will hold a hearing in the coming days “reviewing the state of aviation safety to ensure that safety is maintained for all travelers.” He told reporters that he has not yet decided who the witnesses will be.

On the House side, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) said he had spoken twice in the past two days with acting FAA Administrator Daniel K. Elwell, who “claims firmly” that there has not been an incident involving systemic issues with the Boeing 737 Max 8 in the United States “with over 40,000 hours of flight.”

DeFazio said he did not have plans for a hearing at the moment, saying it was not the “most effective” way of handling the issue.

“I have things that I think will be much more effective than a hearing in mind,” he said, without offering further details.

Bridenstine also said Wednesday that he would provide lawmakers with safety records on the aircraft “as soon as possible” and that he is “100 percent” committed to finding out more details from Boeing.

“I’m a pilot myself. ... It is in our interests as a nation to make sure that our equipment is safe. And I’m committed to doing whatever is possible to do that,” Bridenstine said.

Erica Werner, Michael Laris and Luz Lazo contributed to this report.

