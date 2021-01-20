He sent a text message to his wife trying to reassure her, even though he wasn’t so sure himself: “Told her that I loved her, that I loved my daughter, and that everything was going to be fine.”

That harrowing ordeal now sits at the center of the upcoming impeachment trial for outgoing President Trump.

And Neguse, 36, will arrive in the Senate chamber as the youngest lawmaker to ever serve as a manager in an impeachment trial.

He has emerged as one of the most promising stars of the historic class of 2018, a group of more than 60 Democrats that delivered the majority for Pelosi.

He has not received nearly as much attention as some more liberal members of that class, nor as much as his moderate classmates from key swing districts.

But Neguse will get his first share of national attention when he joins a team of nine House managers trying to win a post-presidency conviction of Trump.

The son of African refugees, partly inspired to run after Trump’s restrictive policies on refugees, Neguse does not see this trial as a futile or symbolic effort. It’s a personal bid to finish his Jan. 6 defense of Biden’s clear victory, until a rioting mob broke into the Capitol.

“For me, personally, part of this trial is finishing what we started. I mean, at the end of the day, that the insurrection was meant to disrupt the work that we were doing on the floor, it was meant to stop the peaceful transfer of power,” Neguse said in a recent 45-minute telephone interview.

Neguse arrived in Washington somewhat under the radar, because the seat he won has been safely held by Democrats for years. But his victory in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, anchored around Boulder and small mountain towns, was no small feat.

Just 1 percent of the district’s residents are Black, and he won the Democratic primary by a 2-to-1 margin over a former county party chairman en route to becoming his state’s first Black congressman.

He quickly won over his peers, who elected him as the freshman class designate to join weekly meetings of Pelosi’s leadership team.

That group spanned the ideological wings of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), a Marine officer whose special-election win in 2018 became a template for other moderates.

Those two publicly clashed after the November elections, when Democrats lost more than 10 seats amid charges, from Lamb and others from the 2018 class, that Ocasio-Cortez’s brand of democratic socialism hurt them in swing districts.

Neguse has threaded this needle better than any other member of that class. He has maintained close ties to Ocasio-Cortez and still counts Max Rose (D-N.Y.), one of those who lost his reelection battle, as one of his best friends.

“I did it by never impugning anyone’s motives, by always approaching conversations and my interactions, and discussions with my colleagues, in a respectful way, and recognizing that there are folks that might see the world different than I do,” Neguse explained.

While he has drifted toward national issues — he played a role in the first impeachment of Trump as a member of the House Judiciary Committee — Neguse learned from others to stay focused on his district.

He had nine bills signed into law, including one to expand the Rocky Mountain National Park that Trump signed two weeks before leaving office, and he introduced 55 bills, tops among the 2018 class, all while holding 46 town halls, according to his advisers.

In June, he won his Democratic primary without any opposition and won reelection in November by more than 25 percentage points.

And in November, he won another unanimous vote to join the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, a group of lower-level members of Pelosi’s leadership team that hone the caucus’s message.

Pelosi originally formed the DPCC after several disappointing elections, trying to appease a younger generation that wanted more power. Now in the majority, those younger Democrats hold more plum assignments than ever before, yet Pelosi, 80, and her two lieutenants — Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, 81, and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, 80 — have remained in those positions for 15 years.

But Neguse won’t complain about his chances to shine, receiving opportunity after opportunity from Pelosi.

Late last year, the speaker asked him to work with three veteran Democratic legal minds — Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead impeachment manager last year; Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), another impeachment manager; and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a constitutional lawyer who will lead the new managers.

Their task? Defend Biden’s electoral college victory of 306 votes, despite unrelenting conspiracy claims by Trump that were wrong. And then, shortly after 2 p.m., the mob crashed into the Capitol and upended all of their work.

A week later, Neguse delivered a speech calling for Trump’s impeachment — “inciting a mob that stormed the United States Capitol for the sole purpose of stopping the constitutionally mandated counting of electoral votes” — and on Wednesday he will watch Biden be sworn in.

But the impeachment trial must go on, even if Trump is out of office.