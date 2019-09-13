Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) with Sen Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), right, at a news conference for their proposed Green New Deal in February. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) received a high-profile endorsement for reelection Friday from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as he faces a potential primary challenge from another young Democrat with star power, Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.).

In a video posted on the Markey campaign’s YouTube account, Ocasio-Cortez calls Markey “a strong and progressive champion for working families, not just in Massachusetts but across the country.”

“He knows about the issues of our time, and he’s not just resting on his record of the past, but he’s aggressively pursuing an agenda for the future,” says Ocasio-Cortez, who last year at age 29 became the youngest woman to ever serve in Congress.

Kennedy, 38, the scion of a legendary political family, acknowledged last month that he is considering challenging Markey, 73, next year — a bid that could include a call for generational change.

[Rep. Joe Kennedy says he’s mulling a primary challenge to Sen. Edward J. Markey]

Ocasio-Cortez and Markey worked together to develop the Green New Deal, a blueprint popular among progressives that seeks a sweeping renovation of the U.S. economy to halt man-made climate change.

In her video, Ocasio-Cortez cites their collaboration, crediting Markey for being “one of the few people to stand up and take a chance and take a chance on a freshman congresswoman and take a chance on this plan.”

Markey is among the longest-serving members of Congress but a relative newcomer to statewide politics in Massachusetts, winning a 2013 special election to succeed Sen. John F. Kerry (D) after a 36-year House career.

Markey has amassed a long record on environmental and energy issues — particularly on the subject of climate change, chairing a House select committee on the subject from 2007 to 2011 — as well as on other issues. But national prominence has been elusive, and some Democrats in Massachusetts have come to believe he is vulnerable to a younger challenger.

Kennedy is the son of former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II (D-Mass.) and the grandson of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.), as well as a grandnephew of President John F. Kennedy and the late senator Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.).

The younger Kennedy has not aggressively sought the national spotlight until recently.

Since President Trump’s election, he has occasionally created viral video moments — such as when Republicans sought unsuccessfully in 2017 to dismantle the Affordable Care Act — and won House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nod to deliver the Democratic response to Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.

