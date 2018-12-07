Rep. Stephen F. Lynch (D-Mass.), left, walks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) as they leave a closed door meeting at the Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium last week to nominate a speaker and choose other members of their leadership team. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Democratic Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, who had opposed Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s bid for House speaker, reversed course and announced on Friday that he will support her candidacy.

Lynch (Mass.) had signed a letter last month calling for new leadership at the top of the party, joining 15 colleagues. But on Friday he said Pelosi (D-Calif.) had his “full support” following “several days of productive conversations and growing clarity on the future direction and priorities of the Democratic House.”

Lynch’s reversal puts Pelosi closer to securing the votes she needs to win election in a scheduled Jan. 3 election, though she still remains several votes short.

Last month, Pelosi secured the support of Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio), who was considering a run against her, and of Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.), who signed the letter with Lynch.

A larger group of Democrats are now negotiating with Pelosi — who has been the top House Democrat for nearly 16 years — in hopes of getting some assurances that younger members will have a greater role in the party leadership.

Lynch, in a statement, said he was assured that “the priorities of average working families” will be foremost in the new Congress.

“In the recent past, working-class Democrats have felt that they were taken for granted in our party and candidate Donald Trump exploited that perception,” he said. “My goal was to get some reassurances that we are going to adopt an agenda that will include a real focus on issues that will make life better for the every working family,” he said, citing such issues pension reform, infrastructure, roads and bridges and college affordability.

Lynch, a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee, said he had also won commitments from Pelosi to support that panel’s work investigating the Trump administration and “will be encouraged to follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

